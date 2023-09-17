Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Release date, trailer & everything we know

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct announced Mario vs. Donkey Kong would be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. Here’s everything we know.

Nintendo has decided to return to a nostalgic Mario game by updating the visuals for the Switch. The Mario vs. Donkey Kong series began with the release of the eponymous game in 2004 for the Game Boy Advance.

The franchise continued with titles on the Nintendo DS and 3DS, with the most recent entry being the 2016 spinoff Mini Mario & Friends: Amiibo Challenge for the Wii U.

Donkey Kong played a huge role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie recently, and he’ll be featured again facing off against Mario in the upcoming Switch game. Here’s everything we know about Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

Contents

The physical and digital versions will officially be released on February 16, 2024. You can begin preordering the game now.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong platforms

Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a Nintendo exclusive. Therefore, it will only be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, according to the Nintendo Switch 2 leaks that place it to have a 2024 release, it’s unclear how the game will fare on the upcoming console.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong trailer

The September 2023 Nintendo Direct provided the first and currently only trailer for Mario vs. Donkey Kong. The footage featured Mario completing puzzles to take back the Mini-Mario toys Donkey Kong originally stole.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong gameplay

“Run, jump, and backflip your way to rescuing the stolen Mini-Mario toys in this puzzling twist on Mario action. Obstacles like spikes, moving platforms, and falling bricks stand in your way—put your brain to work and figure out the best way to reach the Mini-Marios,” Nintendo’s description reads.

“The rivalry that originally heated up on the Game Boy™ Advance system reignites on the Nintendo Switch™ system with newly-added co-op play and updated visuals.”

