Donkey Kong Rap composer calls out Super Mario Movie for not crediting him

Donkey Kong Rap composer Grant Kirkhope has blasted The Super Mario Bros. Movie for not including his name in the credits despite the song’s appearance.

DK Rap was the intro theme to the 1999 Nintendo 64 classic Donkey Kong 64. Kirkhope composed the track with Rare designer George Andreas, who also performed the lyrics. The catchy tune described the five playable characters: Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Tiny Kong, Lanky Kong, and Chunky Kong.

This time, the DK Rap appeared in The Super Mario Bros. Movie during Donkey Kong’s introduction. However, the film failed to include Kirkhope’s name in the credits and said the DK Rap was only “from Donkey Kong 64.”

Article continues after ad

Kirkhope is disappointed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s credit absence

Nintendo

Kirkhope reacted to the disheartening piece of information on Twitter. In an initial tweet, the composer described his omission from The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s credits as “depressing.” Additionally, He had eagerly awaited for the production to nod his composing credit.

Previously, Kirkhope expressed excitement over Seth Rogen’s casting as Donkey Kong and the inclusion of the DK Rap. “If you’d told me in ’97 when I wrote the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks, that it would go on to be in a Mario Bros movie, I would’ve burst with excitement,” he said. “Long live the DK Rap!”

Article continues after ad

In response to Kirkhope’s disappointment, commenters showered the composer with support.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Furthermore, Twitter user atelierjoshua asked if The Super Mario Bros. Movie acknowledged Koji Kondo or other original composers. Kondo was responsible for writing video game music like Super Mario’s overworld theme and various Zelda tracks.

Those who had already watched the film confirmed Kondo’s name was mentioned. However, Kondo did work with the production team to remake the music for The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In addition to Kirkhope’s omission, one fan claimed the names of the Japanese composers for Bowser’s Fury didn’t appear.

Article continues after ad

It’s unclear if Nintendo or Illumination will respond to Kirkhope’s disappointment surrounding the situation.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in cinemas now. You can read more about the animated feature here.