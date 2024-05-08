Nintendo World Championships NES Edition: Release date, retro games, more

The days of facing friends in 8-bit challenges are returning, as Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition brings the company’s first console back into the limelight.

One of the few Wii U games missing from the Nintendo Switch is the NES Remix titles, even though they were ported to the 3DS. These titles were filled with bite-sized challenges composed of scenes from classic Nintendo games, such as beating a boss or finish a stage within a set time limit.

It seems the NES Remix concept is being repurposed, as Nintendo has announced the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition for the Switch. This game reuses the title of both an event and one of the most expensive and rarest games ever sold, as players duke it out in retro contests.

Article continues after ad

Now that Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has been announced, we can reveal when it’s launching on the Switch and what games will be featured on it.

Article continues after ad

Nintendo

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launches for the Nintendo Switch on July 18, 2024. Pre-orders for the digital version are currently live. A special Deluxe Set, detailed below, will also be available.

Retro games & modes appearing in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition

Nintendo

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will feature 13 games from the Nintendo Entertainment System with over 150 challenges spread across them. These are the featured games:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

There are up to 8 player local multiplayer party games, as well as the Rewind feature seen in the Nintendo Switch Online retro catalog.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of Nintendo Switch Online, those with an active subscription can submit their best times in five challenges to earn a spot on the global leaderboard, allowing Nintendo World Championships to live up to its name.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe set contents

Nintendo

The Deluxe Set for Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launches on July 18. It includes a physical version of the game, 13 Art Cards based on each of the retro titles, and 5 collectible pins featuring Mario, Link, Donkey Kong, Samus, and the game’s logo.

Article continues after ad

The Deluxe Set also comes with a replica of the Nintendo World Championships gold cart, though it’s not actually playable in a NES. This is based on the real cartridge given to winners of the first in-person Nintendo World Championships, which command ridiculous prices at auction.