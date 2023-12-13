Lethal Company: What does Arachnophobia mode do?

Lethal Company has had some new content additions recently, including Arachnophobia mode but what exactly does the mode do and how can you activate it? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

The latest horror game to have blown up in popularity is Lethal Company. This indie title is a primarily co-op-based experience where players have to explore derelict moons all in the interest of collecting as much scrap as possible to fulfill their quota and earn the highest profit possible for the titular company.

Article continues after ad

During matches, you’ll have to navigate various dangers if you want to survive including all kinds of monsters, and spiders are particularly prominent in the game which could be worrying for anyone who’s scared of the creepy crawlies!

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, a new Arachnophobia mode was added to Lethal Company during the Version 45 patch so here’s exactly what it does and how you can turn it on in the game.

ZEEKERSS Arachnophobia mode is now available in Lethal Company.

What is Arachnophobia mode in Lethal Company?

Arachnophobia mode in Lethal Company makes every spider in the game turn into text that reads “spider” so instead of seeing the critters making their way toward you, you’ll be greeted by the word spider in big red letters, and when you’ve defeated it the word will be flipped upside down.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This is great news for any players who don’t like spiders as it means you won’t have to see any as you’re exploring the various moons!

Article continues after ad

How to turn on Arachnophobia mode

To turn on Arachnophobia mode in the game, simply follow the steps below:

Launch Lethal Company, and open the “Settings” menu. Navigate to the “Accessibility” tab which can be found on the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Click on the tick box next to the “Arachnophobia mode” option and this will activate the mode. Make sure to save your changes before closing the menus.

There you have it! That’s everything you need to know about Arachnophobia mode in the game. Now you’ve dealt with those pesky Spiders, why not check out more of our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Can you play Lethal Company solo? | How to get & use jet-pack | How many people play Lethal Company? | All monsters in Lethal Company | Does Lethal Company have cheats? | Can you play Lethal Company on Mac? | How to use emotes in Lethal Company? | What are Hoarding Bugs in Lethal Company?