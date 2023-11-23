There’s no shortage of great indie titles out there and Lethal Company is an extremely popular horror release where players will need weapons to survive. Here are all the weapons currently available in the game and what combat situations they’re most effective in.

Lethal Company is an intense new co-op horror game where players are tasked with exploring derelict moons to collect as much scrap as possible to ensure they meet their quota for the company. As you navigate the procedurally generated moons you’ll come across plenty of dangers including monsters so weapons are key to survival.

Having already become immensely popular on Steam, Lethal Company is seeing an influx of new players daily at the moment and if you’re just diving in for the first time, you may be curious to know exactly what weapons are available in the game.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of all the weapons in Lethal Company.

ZEEKERSS You’ll need to use weapons to survive in Lethal Company.

All weapons in Lethal Company

There are currently a total of 4 weapons for players to use in Lethal Company.

You can find a full rundown of every weapon in the game, including their price, and what they’re most effective for in the table below.

Weapon Price Purpose Shovel 30 Credits Shovels are ideal for attacking monsters head-on and you’ll want to have one with you in the majority of matches. For the low cost of 30 Credits, we’d recommend purchasing a Shovel as soon as you can in Lethal Company. They can be even more effective after a monster has been stunned as well. Stop Sign Free from the Facility Stop signs can be obtained for free from the Facility during scrap runs and are also used to fight enemies. Shovels and Stop Signs deal the same amount of damage so the primary advantage to the signs is that they won’t cost you any Credits to get ahold of. Stun Grenade 40 Credits Used to stun monsters and slow their movements. Can be very useful in hostile situations with more aggressive monsters in the game so it’s always handy to have a Stun Grenade on hand. Zap Gun 400 Credits The Zap Gun may be pricey but it’s well worth it due to how effective they can be at enemies in Lethal Company. Unlike the Stun Grenade, using the Zap Gun can also weaken foes that couldn’t previously be damaged by standard attacks.

Those are all the weapons currently available to use in Lethal Company! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

