All terminal commands in Lethal Company & what they do

Lethal Company presents you with a brutal and unpredictable environment, making your survival entirely dependent on your capacity to use the Terminal. Let’s take a look at the terminal codes released so far for Lethal Company and what they do.

The Terminal is more than simply a transactional tool in Lethal Company; it’s your lifeblood, unlocking hidden mysteries inside the game, promoting trade, and empowering calculated risk-taking.

As the developer plans on releasing more updates in the near future, players can anticipate potential additions to the array of Terminal commands.

Until then, let’s delve into the details of Terminal commands and their in-game purpose.

What do Terminal commands do in Lethal Company?

The Terminal is not just a static interface; it’s your beacon in the darkness. To utilize its functionalities, you must understand the basics. Approach the Terminal and press ‘E’ to interact with it in orbit or on a planet’s surface.

Crucially, purchases are advised in orbit, and you can exit the Terminal at any point by pressing ‘TAB’. Now, let’s dive into the plethora of commands that the Terminal offers.

All Terminal commands in Lethal Company

COMMAND EFFECT Help This is your starting point, displaying a comprehensive list of available commands. Moons This is a pivotal command, showing every moon you can travel to. Store The ‘Store’ command opens a gateway to survival items and ship upgrades. Bestiary The ‘Bestiary’ command compiles entries for creatures encountered, offering insights into behaviors, weaknesses, and the rich lore surrounding each entity. Storage Space on your ship is a valuable commodity. The ‘Storage’ command allows you to manage your ship’s interior efficiently by picking up furniture and sending it to storage with a simple command. View Monitor Pivotal for monitoring teammates’ positions and activities, this command enables or disables the main monitor’s cam, offering a strategic view of players in the lobby Switch [Player name] This command allows you to switch the main monitor to a specific player, aiding in opening secure doors and teleporting corpses back to the base Ping [Radar booster name] The ‘Ping’ command emits a noise from the radar booster making it a valuable tool for situational awareness in the vast landscapes Scan This command provides crucial information about the number of items on the map and their total value. [Unique identification code] The ‘Unique Identification Code’ command deactivates turrets and opens secure doors. Sigurd For lore enthusiasts, the ‘Sigurd’ command unveils log entries that offer insights into the mysterious narrative of Lethal Company. Other The ‘Other’ command is a gateway to additional functionalities. This encompasses a range of actions, adding versatility to your gameplay.

That’s everything you need to know about Terminal commands in Lethal Company! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

