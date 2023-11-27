What are Hoarding Bugs in Lethal Company?

Lethal Company has a variety of monsters that you will come across during your exploration. One such monster that you will come across is called a Hoarding Bug.

Lethal Company is a brand new survival horror and exploration game that has taken over Steam by storm. This game has mustered a massive fanbase in just about 2 months and has received positive reviews from players across the world.

However, just like every other game out there, the rising popularity has led to questions among the fans. One of the questions that are being asked is regarding the Hoarding bugs in the game and how to deal with them.

Here is what you need to know about Hoarding Bugs in Lethal Company.

Zeekerss Hoarding Bugs are harmless monsters in Lethal Company

Lethal Company: What are Hoarding Bugs?

Hoarding Bugs are one of the various monsters that you can find in Lethal Company. However, unlike other monsters, these are kind of harmless and will never attack you. These Hoarding Bugs can be found inside the Facility and they are territorial in nature.

The key objective of a Hoarding Bug is to gather loot and build a nest. They can usually be found in a group of three. The good part is that they are very easy to deal with as you can kill a Hoarding Bug with a shovel.

These monsters are not hostile either as they will never attack you as long as you do not try to grab their loot. In fact, if you drop all your loot, they will simply pick what they want and run away. The only issue you might face is if you get cornered by multiple Hoarding Bugs.

These monsters can run faster than you which means they will catch up to you no matter the situation. Hence, defeating them while they are in a harmless situation is the best way to deal with them.

This is all that you need to know about Hoarding Bugs in Lethal Company. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

