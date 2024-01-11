Lethal Company player hilariously gets caught in crossfire by teammate

Lethal Company is one of those games that will expose you to several hilarious moments that will leave behind a long-standing impression on you. One such player recently came across a similar moment where they hilariously got caught in a crossfire while their teammate was trying to shoot a Coil-Head.

Lethal Company is currently one of the most popular games on Steam. It has a really fun gameplay loop and if you are playing with friends, you will have a really good time.

However, you will also run into moments within the game that will leave you perplexed at times. One such player was subjected to a similar situation where they ended up catching their ally in a crossfire while trying to shoot a Coil-Head.

Lethal Company player accidentally shoots ally while trying to take down a Coil-Head

The discussion surrounding the topic was started by a Reddit user named curiousguy_08. The user posted a video where they were trying to shoot a Coil-Head. However, their friend was standing right across the Coil-Head. As it happens, the shot fired from the shotgun ended up killing the friend instead of the Coil-Head.

The way this happened was quite hilarious and hence it led to quite a lot of attention from the community. Other players joined in the conversation as well since they wanted to have some fun regarding the topic.

One such player mentioned, “That’s some looney toons logic.” Another user chimed in, “who’s gonna tell him (you can’t kill coil-heads).” One user also commented, “Even if you could kill it, I wouldn’t be surprised if the shotgun didn’t even scratch it. Against monsters, the shotgun is weirdly inconsistent. Against players, the spread is large and death is certain.”

There was a comment that claimed, “I KILLED TWO MY FRIENDS TRYING TO SHOOT A MIMIC. F*** IM NOT TAKING THE BLAME ANY LONGER THE GUN IS JUST WANKY.” Finally, one of the users remarked, “I love how you start approaching his corpse like: “No! My friend!” and then remember that the coil-head is still there and rotate at the last moment.”

Therefore, it is safe to claim that the moment mentioned here is definitely a funny one. It was an accident but Lethal Company’s awkward physics made it even more hilarious. Additionally, players also mentioned that the weapon is also inconsistent which is yet another aspect that makes Lethal Company quite uncertain.

