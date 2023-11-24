Lethal Company is an exciting new horror game that offers a great co-op experience but to communicate with your team you’ll want to use emotes. Here’s exactly how different emotes work in Lethal Company, and what they’re best used for.

There are a lot of fantastic horror games on the market that you can enjoy with friends, and the newest spooky title that’s become a very popular download on Steam is Lethal Company. In this intense game, players have to explore hostile moons to collect enough scrap to fulfill their required quota and get the biggest payout possible for the company.

As it’s a primarily co-op experience it’s essential to work with your teammates and thankfully one way to do this is by using emotes in the game. By taking advantage of emotes you can quickly and effectively communicate with your friends.

So, here’s everything you need to know about emotes in Lethal Company, including how to use them.

ZEEKERSS Lethal Company is a great co-op experience.

How to use emotes in Lethal Company

To use emotes in Lethal Company you simply need to press the corresponding emote button on your keyboard when you’re in a match. There are only 2 emotes in the game right now but if more are added in the future we’ll be sure to update this page.

You can find a rundown of the available emotes in the table below:

Emote Key Input Purpose Point Emote Number 1 key This emote can be helpful if you need to indicate a specific location to your teammates such as where some scrap is located or if you’ve noticed a monster lurking somewhere in the area. Dance Emote Number 2 key Rather than have a specific in-game purpose, the Dance emote is just a bit of fun! If you need to lighten things up after a scary moment busting up some moves could be the perfect way to do so. Or if you’d rather form a 4-man dance squad for a while instead of search for scrap this emote makes that possible.

That's everything you need to know about emotes in Lethal Company.

