Lethal Company is an exciting new horror game available on Steam but can you enjoy the spooky co-op experience on Mac devices as well? Here’s what we know.

The latest spooky game to become a big hit on Steam is Lethal Company. In this co-op-based title, players have to explore dangerous derelict moons in order to collect as much scrap as possible to fulfill their required profit quota.

The procedurally generated levels and all the scares within them have captivated fans across the globe and with Lethal Company currently available to PC users, you may be wondering whether or not you can also enjoy the game on Mac devices.

So, here’s everything we know about Lethal Company on Mac.

ZEEKERSS Lethal Company is an intense new co-op horror game.

Can you play Lethal Company on Mac?

No, Lethal Company currently isn’t available to play on Mac.

This may be disappointing for Apple fans but there’s always a chance the game could be made available for Mac devices once it leaves early access. At the time of writing, however, we currently have no official information on when or if this will happen.

While there’s no official way to play on Mac just yet, there may be some unofficial workarounds and alternative methods that fans discover in the future, so we’ll be sure to update this page if any of these are made available.

