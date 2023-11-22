Lethal Company is a brand-new indie horror title that’s perfect to enjoy with your friends but you may want to know if the game can also be played solo. Here’s everything you need to know about whether or not Lethal Company has a single-player experience.

The latest game to have taken Steam by storm is Lethal Company. This is an intense new indie horror game where players are tasked with scavenging on derelict moons known as Lethal Companies. The game is a great experience with friends and serves up plenty of great scares and thrills.

Article continues after ad

If you’re interested in Lethal Company however and are more of a single-player fan you may want to know if the game can be played solo. Immersing yourself in a spooky horror title alone can be a frighteningly fun experience after all.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s everything we know about whether or not Lethal Company can be played solo.

Zeekerss Lethal Company is a brand new indie horror game.

Can you play Lethal Company solo?

Yes, you can play Lethal Company solo.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While the game is primarily billed as a co-op multiplayer title, if you’d prefer to scavenge moons alone a single-player option is available. To play solo you just need to choose the LAN option as opposed to the online one when you first start up the game.

Article continues after ad

LAN will allow you to play with friends who are using the same Wi-Fi network as you but you can also play alone by selecting it. This is obviously great news for any horror fans who are keen to experience the game and would prefer to immerse themselves in the spooky environments without others joining them. It’s important to note that while you can indeed play Lethal Company on your own, it will likely be a much more difficult experience as the game is designed with tasks for co-op play.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about whether Lethal Company has solo play!