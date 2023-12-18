How to use the Signal Translator in Lethal Company

The Signal Translator, a ship improvement that changed the game, was added to Lethal Company with the Version 45 update. In this fast-paced game atmosphere, this little gadget provides a different approach for players to converse and plan than traditional walkie-talkies. Let’s take a look at how you can use it.

If you designate a teammate to monitor cameras, the Signal Translator becomes invaluable. It allows the player at the base to notify the team about potential threats or changes in the environment.

Here’s all you need to know about how you can acquire this handy tool and effectively use it in Lethal Company.

How to use the Signal Translator

Using the Signal Translator is quite easy, as players at the base can use the terminal and simply execute the “transmit message” command, which will broadcast a signal to all players in Lethal Company. This message appears on their screens, offering a quick and effective means of conveying critical information.

However, it is important to remember that the Signal Translator allows messages up to 9 characters only. If you exceed this limit, players will only see the first nine characters of your message.

How to unlock the Signal Translator

To add the Signal Translator to your arsenal, you need to head to the terminal at your base and access the Store. This upgrade costs 255 credits, a sum you can accumulate in a few runs.

Once purchased, the Signal Translator resembles a radio that you can place anywhere on your ship.

A specific location doesn’t really matter, but you can consider placing it strategically on your ship for easy access when needed. This ensures that you can swiftly transmit messages without disrupting your gameplay.

That’s everything you need to know about using the Signal Translator in Lethal Company. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

