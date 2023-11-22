All Moons in Lethal Company explained: Where should you land?

Moons are basically the maps in Lethal Company where you can land and collect the required scrap. Here is a discussion on all the moons within the game.

Lethal Company is a survival horror game where you must go to moons to gather scrap and sell it to the Company. These moons are basically maps and you need to choose one to land. Some of the moons are easy to go by, while the others can be a bit challenging.

Article continues after ad

There are multiple conditions that you have to consider before you decide to make your journey. The task involves dealing with many hazards either alongside your friends or solo depending on how you want to play. If you are confused when it comes to the selection of a particular moon, we have got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Zeekerss Lethal Company has several moons you can land upon.

Every moon in Lethal Company

There are a total of 9 moons in Lethal Company. Some of those moons are free to land, while others will need money. The moons that need money to land are much more difficult compared to the free ones. The names, cost, and difficulty level of the moons have been listed in the following table:

Article continues after ad

Moon Difficulty Cost Conditions 71-Gordion Safe 0c This is your base where you will sell your scrap. Saving your loot until the final day of your quota is ideal to sell your scrap at the highest price. Experimentation Easy 0c This moon has very low habitability and is filled with industrial artifacts. Assurance Easy 0c This moon is very similar to Experimentation but its terrain is much more jagged. Vow Easy 0c A Humid moon that used to be inhabited once upon a time. Currently, there is no sign of complex life, but it is filled with dense fauna. Offense Intermediate 0c This moon is an asteroid that separated from Assurance. Its terrain is far more rough and jagged and the industrial artifacts have suffered serious damage. The ecosystem demands competition, so the lifeforms are much more aggressive. March Intermediate 0c This moon is impacted by a consistent drizzling weather. Rend Hard 550c A cold and inhospitable moon. This moon has taken several traveler lives and the conditions make it difficult for any lifeform to develop. Dine Hard 600c This moon is very similar to Rend. Frozen, rocky, and with extremely poor visibility outdoors. Titan Hard 700c A frozen world that is home to several dangerous entities. Only go here if you’re well-prepared.

Which moon should you land on in Lethal Company?

The moon that you will land on will depend on the weather and condition modifiers. There is no one single moon that is the best to land as the scrap that you can find will depend on the weather. The paid moons have the best loot, but they are also very hard and you should gear up before trying to approach them.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s much easier to get lost on more difficult moons, and the entities that spawn there are much more difficult. Unless you have a team that’s well coordinated, you’ll almost certainly die. Keep that in mind before investing in travelling to these faraway locations.

Article continues after ad

This is all that we know about the Moons in Lethal Company so far. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

How to get & use jet-pack in Lethal Company | Is Lethal Company coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5? | Can you play Lethal Company solo? | Does Lethal Company have cheats? | Can you play Lethal Company on Steam Deck?