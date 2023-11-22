All monsters in Lethal Company: Bosses, facility monsters, more

In Lethal Company, you will face different sorts of monsters while scavenging abandoned moons to sell scrap. Our guide has a list of all of the monsters you can find in the game.

Lethal Company is a co-op horror experience that is still in early access, but it’s proving incredibly popular amongst PC players. It’s not just a solo experience either, and the player count has been skyrocketing ever since it released.

Being a horror game, Lethal Company has various creatures that you will encounter on your journey through the stars. While some of them are harmless, others can pose a threat as soon as you go near them.

So, if you are wondering how many Lethal Company monsters there are, along with their types — our guide has everything you need to know.

Zeekerss Lethal Company is a new co-op horror game.

Types of monsters in Lethal Company

There are three types of monsters in Lethal Company:

Facility monsters

Moon monsters

Bosses

Facility monsters are the ones you’ll encounter inside the facilities of moons and some of them can be quite deadly. Moon monsters are not found inside the facilities, but they roam around moons during the day and are mostly harmless.

Bosses, however, are the monsters you have to be really careful about. They mostly show up after 6 pm on dangerous moons like the Dine, Rend, and Titan but come out earlier during bad weather.

List of all monsters in Lethal Company

Zeekerss Bracken starts attacking if you stare too long.

Here are all the monsters you can find in Lethal Company:

Baboon Hawk

Bracken

Bunker Spiders

Circuit Bee

Coil-Head

Earth Leviathan

Eyeless Dog

Forest Keeper

Ghost Girl

Hoarding Bug

Hygrodere

Jester

Manticoil

Roaming Locust

Snare Flea

Spore Lizard

Thumper

As we mentioned earlier, some of the monsters from the list above like Circuit Bee and Manticoils are mostly harmless unless you mess around with them. On the other hand – Earth Leviathan, Eyeless Dog, and Forest Keeper are the bosses that will take longer to beat.

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of all Lethal Company monsters. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

