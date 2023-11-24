Gaming

Lethal Company: Full scrap list & values

Players in Lethal Company are required to sell scrap at abandoned moons while encountering monsters. So, if you want to know what scraps are available in the game and how valuable they are, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Lethal Company is a new co-op horror experience where four players team up to complete certain challenges but also encounter different monsters on their adventures. It can be really fun with friends and has become one of Steam’s most popular games amid viral success.

The primary objective of this game is to collect and sell scrap to the Company while scavenging at abandoned moons. So, if you are wondering what scrap you can collect and how much they sell for, our handy guide has everything sorted for you.

An image of a player using a flashlight item in Lethal Company.ZEEKERSS
There are many useful items in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company: Scrap list

Here’s the complete list of all 42 types of scrap you can find in Lethal Company along with their values in decreasing order:

ScrapValue (in Credits)
Gold Bar156
Cash Register120
Fancy Lamp94
Painting92
Apparatus80
Hairdryer80
Perfume Bottle76
Dentures72
Toy Robot72
Fancy Ring66
Laser Pointer66
Wedding Ring66
Brass Bell64
Airhorn62
Clown Horn62
Golden Cup60
Chemical Jug58
Old Phone56
Magic Ball54
Red Soda54
Magnifying Glass52
Rubber Ducky51
Bottle Case50
Cog46
Mug46
Pickle Jar46
Tea Kettle44
V-Type Engine38
Stop Sign36
Fish Toy34
Remote34
Toy Cube34
Toothpaste31
Egg Beater28
Pill Bottle28
Big Bolt26
Cookie Mold Pan26
Steering Wheel24
Dust Pan22
Hairbrush22
Candy21
Metal Sheet16

Make sure you meet your quota of selling scrap to your boss before the deadline. The moons where you can earn scrap fast and easy are Rend and Titan.

It’s better to prioritize the scrap that holds the highest value like Gold Bar (156 Credits) or Cash Register (120 Credits).

