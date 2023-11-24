Lethal Company: Full scrap list & values
Players in Lethal Company are required to sell scrap at abandoned moons while encountering monsters. So, if you want to know what scraps are available in the game and how valuable they are, our handy guide has everything you need to know.
Lethal Company is a new co-op horror experience where four players team up to complete certain challenges but also encounter different monsters on their adventures. It can be really fun with friends and has become one of Steam’s most popular games amid viral success.
The primary objective of this game is to collect and sell scrap to the Company while scavenging at abandoned moons. So, if you are wondering what scrap you can collect and how much they sell for, our handy guide has everything sorted for you.
Lethal Company: Scrap list
Here’s the complete list of all 42 types of scrap you can find in Lethal Company along with their values in decreasing order:
|Scrap
|Value (in Credits)
|Gold Bar
|156
|Cash Register
|120
|Fancy Lamp
|94
|Painting
|92
|Apparatus
|80
|Hairdryer
|80
|Perfume Bottle
|76
|Dentures
|72
|Toy Robot
|72
|Fancy Ring
|66
|Laser Pointer
|66
|Wedding Ring
|66
|Brass Bell
|64
|Airhorn
|62
|Clown Horn
|62
|Golden Cup
|60
|Chemical Jug
|58
|Old Phone
|56
|Magic Ball
|54
|Red Soda
|54
|Magnifying Glass
|52
|Rubber Ducky
|51
|Bottle Case
|50
|Cog
|46
|Mug
|46
|Pickle Jar
|46
|Tea Kettle
|44
|V-Type Engine
|38
|Stop Sign
|36
|Fish Toy
|34
|Remote
|34
|Toy Cube
|34
|Toothpaste
|31
|Egg Beater
|28
|Pill Bottle
|28
|Big Bolt
|26
|Cookie Mold Pan
|26
|Steering Wheel
|24
|Dust Pan
|22
|Hairbrush
|22
|Candy
|21
|Metal Sheet
|16
Make sure you meet your quota of selling scrap to your boss before the deadline. The moons where you can earn scrap fast and easy are Rend and Titan.
It’s better to prioritize the scrap that holds the highest value like Gold Bar (156 Credits) or Cash Register (120 Credits).
So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of all types of scrap you can find in Lethal Company along with their values. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:
