Lethal Company: Full scrap list & values

Players in Lethal Company are required to sell scrap at abandoned moons while encountering monsters. So, if you want to know what scraps are available in the game and how valuable they are, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Lethal Company is a new co-op horror experience where four players team up to complete certain challenges but also encounter different monsters on their adventures. It can be really fun with friends and has become one of Steam’s most popular games amid viral success.

Article continues after ad

The primary objective of this game is to collect and sell scrap to the Company while scavenging at abandoned moons. So, if you are wondering what scrap you can collect and how much they sell for, our handy guide has everything sorted for you.

Article continues after ad

ZEEKERSS There are many useful items in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company: Scrap list

Here’s the complete list of all 42 types of scrap you can find in Lethal Company along with their values in decreasing order:

Scrap Value (in Credits) Gold Bar 156 Cash Register 120 Fancy Lamp 94 Painting 92 Apparatus 80 Hairdryer 80 Perfume Bottle 76 Dentures 72 Toy Robot 72 Fancy Ring 66 Laser Pointer 66 Wedding Ring 66 Brass Bell 64 Airhorn 62 Clown Horn 62 Golden Cup 60 Chemical Jug 58 Old Phone 56 Magic Ball 54 Red Soda 54 Magnifying Glass 52 Rubber Ducky 51 Bottle Case 50 Cog 46 Mug 46 Pickle Jar 46 Tea Kettle 44 V-Type Engine 38 Stop Sign 36 Fish Toy 34 Remote 34 Toy Cube 34 Toothpaste 31 Egg Beater 28 Pill Bottle 28 Big Bolt 26 Cookie Mold Pan 26 Steering Wheel 24 Dust Pan 22 Hairbrush 22 Candy 21 Metal Sheet 16

Make sure you meet your quota of selling scrap to your boss before the deadline. The moons where you can earn scrap fast and easy are Rend and Titan.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

It’s better to prioritize the scrap that holds the highest value like Gold Bar (156 Credits) or Cash Register (120 Credits).

So, there you have it — that’s a rundown of all types of scrap you can find in Lethal Company along with their values. While you’re still here, why not check some of our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

All weapons | All items in Lethal Company & what they do | Is Lethal Company coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5? | Can you play Lethal Company solo? | How to get & use jet-pack | Lethal Company player count in 2023 | Does Lethal Company have cheats? | Can you play Lethal Company on Steam Deck? | Can you play Lethal Company on Mac?