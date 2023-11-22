Does Lethal Company have cheats?

Lethal Company is a co-op survival game that has taken over the world by storm. Here is a guide on whether you can use cheats or not in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company has been a surprise in a year that has been as high profile as 2023 in terms of gaming. This concept of the game is very simple where you need to go to different moons and collect scraps to sell them to the Company.

Article continues after ad

However, that will not be as easy since it is a horror game and you will have to formulate strategies and survive while collecting the scrap material. Therefore, certain players might be wondering if the game has cheats to make your task a little easier.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything you need to know regarding cheats in Lethal Company.

Zeekerss You cannot use cheats in Lethal Company

Can you use cheats in Lethal Company?

No, you cannot use cheats in Lethal Company. The game does not have any built-in cheats, nor does it support a console mode where you can type anything. In short, if you want to play the game, you will have to do it the legit way without the help of any training wheels.

Article continues after ad

This is kind of understandable since Lethal Company is a co-op game. If you use cheats, it will damage the experience of other players. Therefore, for the time being, you cannot use any unfair means to play the game. However, it is possible that in the future the game might add a few cheat commands, but as of now, there are no plans for that to happen.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The only way you can use cheats is if you use third-party applications. There are mods that can alter certain aspects of the game, but those are not recommended as you might end up getting banned. Valve has a strict policy against cheats and you can get permanently banned from playing the game.

Article continues after ad

This is all that we know about cheats in Lethal Company. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

How to get & use jet-pack in Lethal Company | Is Lethal Company coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5?