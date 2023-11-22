How many people play Lethal Company? Player count in 2023

Lethal Company has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam, but how many people currently play it? Well, our Lethal Company player count tracker has everything you need to know.

Lethal Company is the latest PC game that has caught the attention of horror fans, with many delving into its procedurally generated levels. This co-op indie game certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but if you can muster up the courage to play it, you’ll be in for a frightfully fun experience.

One of the biggest draws of Lethal Company is the ability to team up with other players, so having a community to play with is always going to be important. If you’re curious to know how many people play Lethal Company or just wish to see how the figures stack up in November 2023, then our player count hub has you covered.

Lethal Company player count tracker

According to SteamDB, the Lethal Company player count currently sits at 123,117 peak players. The game rose to over 100k on November 9, 2023, becoming one of the most popular games on Steam.

While Lethal Company launched back in October, the player count has drastically risen thanks to the game going viral across social media and Twitch. Because of this, we expect the game will receive even more players in the coming weeks and months.

This number will also fluctuate when new updates are added, while the next Steam sale could also see the game receiving a discount. We don’t currently have any details on whether the game will be coming to consoles, it would certainly raise the player count even further, especially if crossplay is a feature.

So, there you have it, that’s how many people play Lethal Company. Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest Lethal Company player count stats.