How to get & use jet-pack in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is an intense horror title with a lot of handy items you can use to survive including the jet-pack. Here’s everything you need to know about this useful gadget in the game including how to get and use it.

The latest indie release to be taking Steam by storm is Lethal Company. This is an immersive co-op horror game where players are sent to derelict moons to scavenge for scrap and resources that are then turned into the company.

Article continues after ad

Throughout your time in the game, you’ll be able to use a number of helpful items to increase your chances of survival, including the jet-pack which is particularly handy for traversing the environment and reaching otherwise unreachable high places.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the jet-pack in Lethal Company, including how to get one and how to use it.

ZEEKERSS The jet-pack can help you reach high places in Lethal Company.

How to get a jet-pack in Lethal Company

You can get a jet-pack in Lethal Company by buying one from the store for 700 credits.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve saved up enough credits you can simply head to the store in the Terminal and purchase yourself a jet-pack, it’s a quick and easy process!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to use the jet-pack in Lethal Company

The jet-pack in the game is primarily used for traversal and exploration and is especially helpful if you need to reach any high environments. To use the jet-pack make sure you’ve equipped it first and then simply left-click on your mouse to activate the thrusters. Once it’s working, press the spacebar to start hoovering in the air and you’ll be able to move around freely for 5 seconds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Be careful to limit the amount you use however, if the thrusters are on for too long it will explode! It’s also a fairly heavy item, weighing 52lb so it may slow you down a fair amount.

That’s everything we know about the jet-pack in Lethal Company! While you’re here, check out some of the most exciting upcoming games with our hubs below:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | Dragon Age 4 | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Phantom Blade Zero