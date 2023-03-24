LEGO 2K Drive: Release date, platforms, trailer, open world

LEGO Drive 2K is an open-world driving game mixing all the charms and lovable characteristics of LEGO games. We’ve got everything you need to know from its release date to the explosive debut trailer.

If you’re looking for fun, over-the-top adventures that don’t take themself too seriously but end up being a lot of fun, then look no further than LEGO games. Following in the footsteps of previous entries, LEGO 2K Drive partners up with none other than 2K to deliver a huge slice of LEGO action.

With a huge open world to explore, tons of missions, side quests, mini-games, and a whole lot more on top of that, LEGO Drive 2K is looking to keep players on the edge of their driving seat for hours.

Article continues after ad

Contents

LEGO

It won’t be long until you need to fasten your seatbelt as LEGO 2K Drive will be accelerating onto the scene with a release date of May 19, 2023.

As with all games, there’s a chance that some final tweaks could be needed close to launch, so if any changes are made we’ll let you know.

LEGO 2K Drive: Platforms

LEGo 2K Drive is gearing up for a multi-platform release, and you can expect to see the game on the following formats: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LEGO 2K Drive: Gameplay

Boats, normal cars, chicken cars, and even high-powered rocket cars are the name of the game in LEGO 2K Drive as players will have a wide variety of different vehicles to wreak havoc across the game in.

Article continues after ad

With Clutch Racington by the player’s side to tackle the evil Shadow Z, expect a simple but sweet story, all the while smashing through obstacles, completing challenges, and taking part in wild mini-games.

LEGO 2K Drive: Trailer

The self-titled “Awesome Reveal Trailer” for LEGO 2K Drive dropped on March 23, 2023, and it showed off the stunning world that players will be able to get stuck into.

For even more news and updates on some of the biggest games, we’ve got a ton of other hubs for you to be checking out:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Wonder Woman | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | Starfield | Crash Team Rumble | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | EA Sports PGA Tour | Diablo 4