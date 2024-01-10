LEGO Fortnite players call for more movement features to be added

LEGO Fortnite players are calling out devs to add more movement features to the game to ease traversal across three biomes on the map. Here’s what they suggested.

Among the many survival games available, LEGO Fortnite has risen to prominence in a short amount of time, becoming the first free-to-play Fortnite game to have more players than Battle Royale did at launch. Players have been patiently waiting for an update that supposedly brings new features to the survival/sandbox adventure, which was released in December 2023, for the past month.

Epic Games / Perfect Score LEGO Fortnite players are getting creative with their vehicle builds.

Community members are still talking about how to move around and what tools to use for traversal, even now the Rift weaponry and other useful things have leaked. The Steering Wheel, rideable animals, and other features have been long-requested by players on social media, prompting developers to address their demands.

After much speculation, they have finally come up with a list of movement features they hope developers will include in the game’s rumored update later this month. Here’s what the players proposed and requested.

LEGO Fortnite players demand devs add more movement features

In an amusing Reddit post by user2252005, they asked the player community whether they’d like to see a rideable LEGO Horse or a LEGO Bicycle to be added to LEGO Fortnite in the future. With the image the user wrote, “Personally, I’d love to see more transportation options, specifically horses and bicycles since both are already actual LEGO pieces anyway.”

They added further, “I could see horses being found roaming the grassland biome and needing to be tamed while bikes could be placed under the Toys tab in the build menu, maybe made out of copper and flexwood or something along those lines.”

Several players who are tired of the lack of transportation items in the games turned in their comments on the suggestion above. One such user said, “I’m just taking a break from the game until they add transportation.”

Another chimed in with a list of suggestions, “Horses would be great, not sure if a bike would work on the rough terrain. Steering wheel, we already have tires. Different arrow types. A sword made from flexwood, the uncommon and rare swords both use knotwood. A tent for a quick night shelter. Propellers for airship builds.”

A third user added with their demands, “Boats to search the water areas either motorized or rowboats. Snowboard/ Bikes for fun and fast mobility. Rideable animals. Mending options to repair tools/weapons.”

While the list of demands goes on among players as they wait for a major LEGO Fortnite update, we’ve got a guide for you in the meanwhile that lets you build a driveable car in the game.