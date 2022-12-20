Is High on Life coming to PlayStation?

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

High on Life has seen huge success being released exclusively on Xbox Game Pass at launch, but will PlayStation fans get the chance to the potty-mouthed FPS? Here’s everything we know about High on Life coming to PS5 and PS4.

Xbox players have been blasting their way through High on Life ever since the bold shooter squanched its way onto Game Pass in December.

But while users on Xbox and PC have been busy tracking down every weapon and busting open every Luglox chest, PlayStation players have been left out in the cold so far. But is High on Life coming to Sony platforms in the future?

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering about a possible PS5 or PS4 version of High on Life, we’ve got all the details for you right here.

Is High on Life coming to PS5 and PS4?

High on Life became the most popular title on Xbox Game Pass when it launched.

Sadly, there are currently no signs that a PS5 or PS4 release of High on Life is in the works, meaning that PlayStation players will miss out on Justin Roiland‘s latest creation for the foreseeable future. However, it might not be all doom and gloom for Sony players.

While High on Life was billed as an ‘Xbox launch exclusive,’ developer Squanch Games is not actually a first-party Microsoft studio. This means that Roiland and co. could release a PS5 and PS4 version of the game later down the line, once their exclusivity deal with Xbox runs out.

Article continues after ad

We’ve seen similar circumstances in the past where a major title was released on one platform before coming to the rest. For example, Deathloop was initially a PlayStation exclusive at launch but made its way to Xbox around a year later. giving it another spell in the spotlight and generating another few weeks of hype.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’ll no doubt be disappointing for PS5 owners, especially those who are fans of Roiland’s previous work on Rick and Morty, that there doesn’t seem to be much hope of playing High on Life in the coming months.

Ultimately, if there is enough demand from PlayStation fans, they can hope to see High on Life on PS5 and PS4 one day. However, for now, we’ll have to wait for the devs themselves to announce High on Life for PlayStation platforms.

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to update this page with all the latest details when they are confirmed.