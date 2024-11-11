Black Ops 6 PlayStation players have advantage that everyone else is missing

Whether by oversight or intention, Black Ops 6 players have spotted a strange discrepancy between versions of the game across platforms, namely the presence (or lack thereof) of additional loadout slots.

Fans spotted that Xbox and PC versions of BO6 grant access to 10 custom loadout slots in multiplayer, two less than the 12 total available on PlayStation. Why this is the case is unknown, though some suggested that the difference could simply be a carryover from previous Call of Duty installments, which offered the same number of loadouts on PlayStation.

“Don’t know if this is intentional or carryover from potential anticipation of a continuation of the PlayStation marketing deal, but on [PlayStation] I get two additional loadouts on PS5 Pro compared to Xbox Series X,” came one thread on Reddit.

Call of Duty players on Xbox & PC only get access to 10 loadout slots, while PlayStation users get 12.

Whatever the reason, this oddity is particularly noteworthy since, as of 2023, Activision Blizzard and, by extension, Call of Duty has been a Microsoft-owned IP.

Before the acquisition, Sony had a long-running partnership with Activision which meant PlayStation users were given access to timed or exclusive DLC. This deal expired on November 9, 2024, however, ending the nine-year partnership that started in 2015.

That being the case, PlayStation users having more customization slots may be nothing more than a holdover from that period. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if Activision reintroduces parity across all platforms, either by giving Xbox and PC users access to the additional two slots, or removing them from PlayStation.

