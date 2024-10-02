Xbox Live server outage has players outraged just days after PSN issues

Just a day after the PSN server outage affected millions of players worldwide, Xbox owners have suffered the same fate as the Xbox Live servers have gone down.

On October 1, the PlayStation Network suffered an outage that left players unable to access any online features for many hours. Not only did this cause frustration among PS5 and PS4 owners, but it also led to plenty of jokes and memes at Sony’s expense.

Much of this came from the PlayStation community itself, but those on rival platforms also chimed in. Now, just days later, the Xbox Live servers have gone down too, leaving players understandably angry.

Article continues after ad

Shortly after players noticed the issue, X became flooded with posts calling for Microsft to solve the problem as quickly as possible.

“Fix your f*****g servers I’m tryna play 2k,” said one frustrated fan, while another added: “Xbox Live is down and I can’t play my physical copy of Rayman Legends on my Xbox Series X, modern gaming is a mess.”

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t lost on players that Xbox Live went down so soon after PSN went through a similar problem, as many even reported that they’ve had to keep switching between the two just to keep playing.

Article continues after ad

“First PlayStation servers were down, so I had to switch to my Xbox, now Xbox servers down, now I gotta switch to PlayStation,” said one X post.

Both platforms going down within such a short space of time already raised questions about needing to be constantly connected to online servers, even, in some cases, when playing single-player games they already own.

“First PlayStation servers go down, and now Xbox is down,” added another user. “Whoever thought needing to be signed in to play the games you own was a smart idea…I hate you.”

Article continues after ad

Others joked that this was instant “karma” for the Xbox players who joked about PS5 and PS4 being forced offline during their outage.

Article continues after ad

Microsoft have confirmed that they’re aware of the issues on their official server status page, so fans will be hoping that the Xbox Live servers go back online much quicker than their rival platform’s just days earlier.