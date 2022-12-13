High on Life voice actors for all characters

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

High on Life is a chaotic action-adventure filled with all the same comedy and tropes as the popular show, Rick and Morty. Some fans may even recognize some of the voices from the show in the game, but who are the voice actors?

More and more A-list actors and voice actors are lending themselves to highly anticipated games. This allows fans of previous shows, like Rick and Morty, to see the popular voice actors creating an alternative story, filled with all the comedy fans know and love.

So, who voices some of these hilarious characters in High on Life? Here’s a breakdown of all the voice actors in High on Life as well as where you may know them from.

Squanch Games High on Life features some very familiar voice talent.

The High on Life cast

The following actors make up the primary cast for High on Life:

Sweezy : Betsy Sodaro

: Betsy Sodaro Gene : Dave Herman

: Dave Herman Gus : JB Smoove

: JB Smoove Kenny : Justin Roiland

: Justin Roiland Lizzie : Laura Silverman

: Laura Silverman Knifey : Michael Cusack

: Michael Cusack Creature: Tim Robinson

Where you’ve heard the High on Life voice actors before

Betsy Sodaro

Fans of shows like Rick and Morty will have likely heard Betsy Sodaro’s voice in the TV show, Bobs Burgers. She voices both Patty and Jackie in the show and has regular appearances with some hilarious lines.

Dave Herman

Dave Herman is another voice actor many will recognize from Bobs Burgers, regularly playing Mr. Frond in the popular show. However many other fans of similar animated shows will likely see his name in the credits of Futurama. He voices a plethora of characters in the show and has been part of Futurama for over a decade.

JB Smoove

JB Smoove is a talented voice and live-action actor known for starring as the driving instructor in Spider-Man: Far From Home. He’s also appeared in American Dad!, Teen Titans Go, and as Dr, Ray De Angelo Harris in Grand Theft Auto V.

Squanch Games High of Life is filled with chaos and some impressive voice acting.

Justin Roiland

Fans of Rick and Morty will likely know exactly who Justin Roiland is. He’s the co-creator of the show and voices both Rick and Morty respectively, which is where the recognizable weapon in High on Life comes from. He was also the Earl of Lemongrab in Adventure Time.

Laura Silverman

Laura Silverman shares her voice acting career with plenty of the voice actors in High on Life. She and Roiland both voiced prominent characters in Adventure time. While she also plays Andy Pesto in Bobs Burgers.

Michael Cusack

Cusack is the writer and voice actor of the 2018 Rick and Morty April Fools Day parody in which an alternate universe set in Australia was created called Bushworld Adventures and featuring the characters many know and love.

Tim Robinson

Writing and performing in comedy shows like Saturday Night Live and Detroiters, Tim Robinson has been in the comedy scene for decades now. He’s best known for creating and starring in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

