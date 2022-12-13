Is High on Life on Xbox Game Pass?

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Is the new grown-up cartoon shooter High on Life available on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s everything you need to know.

High on Life is a comedy first-person shooter with Metroidvania elements. The game was created by and voiced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and features humor similar to the sci-fi cartoon. It was even developed by the company Squanch Games – if you know, you know.

The title also features voice-over work from Justin Roiland, J.B. Smoove, Tim Robinson, Tom Kenny, Zach Hadel, and Michael Cusack. The game plays like most FPS titles but also features talking weapons for added comedic effect. The game is available on Xbox and PC, but is it coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Squanch Games High on Life is made by the creators of Rick and Morty.

Is High on Life available on Xbox Game Pass?

The good news is: yes, High on Life is indeed available on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC players from day one. This means that players who are currently subscribed to the Game Pass service can download and play the game anytime they like.

Those who aren’t using Xbox Game Pass are able to purchase the game itself for $59.99 (£54.99) from the Xbox store.

Be sure to check out the full lineup for Xbox Game Pass right here to see just what games you can experience this month.

Where to buy Xbox Game Pass

If you’re looking to purchase the Xbox Game Pass to play High on Life, regardless of whether you’re a console or PC player, all you need to do is head to the official website and follow the instructions to activate your membership.

What’s more, the Game Pass is available to subscribe to in two different editions, with the ‘Ultimate’ version including some added extra benefits: