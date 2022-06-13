High On Life: Platforms, trailers, gameplay & everything we know

High On Life is a zany FPS from the mind of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and we’ve got all you need to know about Squanch Games’ latest adventure.

High On Life was one of the more wacky games to be revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda showcase on June 12, 2022. Coming from developers Squanch Games, the colorful FPS previewed a world full of talking guns (yes, that’s right) and beautiful worlds to uncover.

The first look at the game gave us plenty to dig into and we’ve put together everything you need to know about Justin Roiland’s next creation.

Contents

High On Life release date

Players looking to explore a new world from Justin Roiland will need to wait till October 2022. The game will available on Xbox Games Pass as a Day One title.

What platforms will it be on?

High On Life will be released exclusively on Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and PC later this year. Players purchasing the PC version of the game will be able to do so through the Epic Games Store and Steam.

High On Life trailers

High On Life gameplay

Players will be able to take on the role of a Bounty Hunter, as they defend a futuristic Earth from an incoming alien threat. The title’s gameplay will focus on collecting a bevy of upgrades while using an array of talking weaponry to blast away alien foes.

Developers Squanch Games have teased that players will explore vastly changing worlds, that include jungles and cratered asteroids.

What is the game about?

According to a synopsis released by the developers, players will “become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen” as they “travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons.”

The player’s character will be “fresh out of high school with no job” until “an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth.” It certainly seems that Justin Roiland is taking us on an incredible ride across space.

