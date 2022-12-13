High on Life: How to open Luglox chests

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

If you’ve just booted up High on life and wandered into Blim City, you’re probably wondering about the Luglox chests scattered around. Here’s how to open Luglox chests in High on Life and what’s inside them.

High on Life, the colorful, foul-mouthed FPS from the twisted brain of Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, is finally here, and fans are already blasting their way through the game’s many distinct levels.

Early on in your journey, you’ll notice a number of box-shaped aliens scattered around each level known as Lugloxs, and Kenny lets you know that you don’t yet have the tools to bust them open.

We’ve put together a guide on how to open Luglox chests in High on Life, as well as what awaits once you do.

What are Luglox chests in High on Life?

Lugloxs are large purple treasure chests littered around the different regions of High on Life, containing valuable resources such as money, upgrades, and collectibles. Cracking open as many as you can on your travels will make each level much easier to complete, and allow you to dish out even more pain to unsuspecting alien lifeforms.

There are dozens of Luglox chests to track down, so make sure to explore every nook and cranny of each area. Blim City alone has 15 to hunt down, and there are even more to find at each new bounty location.

How to open Luglox chests in High on Life

In order to open Luglox chests in High On Life, you’ll need to get hold of Knifey and add him to your arsenal. Luckily, you won’t have to wait too long, as Knifey is the blade that Gene Zaroothian tasks you with finding in the game’s very first bounty.

It won’t take long to pick up Knifey, but this will lead into the game’s first boss fight against 9-Torg, so you’ll have to use the melee Gatlian to slay her before bringing the sadistic weapon back with you.

Once you have Knifey in hand, simply use him to slash at the Luglox chests to split them open and claim the shiny loot inside.

That was everything you need to know about Luglox chests in High on Life. For more useful High on Life guides, stay tuned on Dexerto in the coming days.