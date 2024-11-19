Sony drops massive PlayStation Portal update that finally makes it worth buying

Sony just released the biggest PlayStation Portal update yet and it’s an absolute game-changer that finally makes the handheld device worth buying. With the power of Cloud Streaming, you can really enjoy games on the go like we’ve always wanted to.

When the PlayStation Portal launched just over a year ago on November 15, 2023, many were left scratching their heads, questioning what purpose the device actually served. Essentially it was just a way to mirror your television screen, the handheld had little functionality out of the box.

Article continues after ad

If you’re in a busy household and having to share the TV, it gives you a place to continue playing, but your PS5 still had to be plugged in and running with high internet speeds for a truly smooth experience. Of course, it still works on different networks, meaning you can technically take the Portal out of the house and get some game-time in, so long as your connection holds up. At the end of the day though, it’s essentially useless without a PS5 doing the heavy lifting.

Article continues after ad

But now, that’s all changing. One year after the device’s debut, the Portal fundamentally changed. A surprise November 19, 2024 update has added the ability to engage with games through the Cloud, meaning you can actually enjoy PS5-caliber games without even owning a PS5.

Article continues after ad

Sony The PS Portal just became the handheld we always wanted it to be.

Cloud Streaming with the PlayStation Portal is finally here

Launching in Beta, as Sony irons out any last quirks while slowly adding more functionality over time, Cloud Streaming is accessible for PlayStation Plus Premium members. This means, so long as you have an active subscription, you can stream games directly to the Portal, “even without a PS5 console,” as confirmed on the PlayStation Blog.

For now, the initial test is limited to a batch of 120 PS5 games, but the lineup boasts plenty of heavy hitters including the likes of Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Games can be streamed directly to the handheld device at up to 1080p at 60fps, so long as you maintain a stable connection with at least 13 Mbps download speed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Effectively, this change makes the Portal what we always wanted it to be. No longer do you need to ensure your PS5 back home is switched on (or in Rest Mode) and ready to go. Rather, you can just take the handheld with you, not have to worry, and stream your chosen game without any hassles whatsoever.

It’s the ultimate dream for a handheld device. Play PS5-quality titles on the go? All without having to even splurge on the $499 USD console itself? Get all the same features of a regular DualSense while you’re at it? What’s not to like? If you’ve been on the fence about the usability of the Portal, this is the game-changer you’ve been waiting for. It’s a perfect time to dive in.

Article continues after ad

Sony You need the Premium tier of PlayStation Plus to access this game-changing feature.

There is a small caveat though, and that’s the fact PlayStation Plus Premium isn’t available around the globe. For any Aussies out there, like this unlucky writer, that means we’re still out of luck for the time being. So before you invest in a Portal, do ensure you’re in the right location to make use of this Cloud Streaming functionality.

Article continues after ad

How to access Cloud Streaming on PS Portal

With the Beta live, you first have to update your Portal to the latest system software. Once that’s all out of the way, simply head to the settings menu, navigate to the ‘Cloud Streaming (Beta) option, and toggle it on to begin using the feature.

Article continues after ad

Sony Cloud Streaming is available in Beta for PS Portal owners in select regions.

You’re then able to browse from the 120 games available on offer right away, though expect the catalog to continue expanding over time. For now, only PS5 games are available, so no PS4 or PS3 titles. Not only that, but you can’t play every game you’ve purchased directly, it has to be one of the 120 available titles. So don’t expect your entire library to work right away.

As this is just rolling out in Beta, we’re sure to see support for more titles over time, until the entire PS Store is at your disposal.