High on Life: Every weapon & Gatlians explained

Gatlians are the foul-mouthed alien guns that narrate your journey through High on Life, but how many are there, and what makes them stand out? We’ve got a breakdown of every weapon in High on Life, as well as their unique abilities.

High on Life is the latest fresh take on the FPS formula from Rick and Morty mastermind, Justin Roiland, and he’s brought his signature zany humor to the genre by partnering players with a number of hilarious, and deadly, talking weapons.

Each new alien gun, known as Gatlians, is different from the last, coming with its own bespoke abilities and prickly personality. Let’s take a look at every weapon in High on Life, and what makes each Gatlian unique.

Every weapon in High on Life

There are a total of five weapons to pick up in High on Life, each of which offers the player a devasting range of attacks and special abilities. These include four talking guns that fire various projectiles, and a useful knife with an especially bad attitude.

We’ve listed every Gatlian in High on Life below:

Kenny

Knifey

Sweezy

Gus

Creature

High on Life Gatlians explained

Kenny

Squanch Games

Kenny is the first companion you’ll find in High on Life, acting as the traditional pistol to ease you into the game’s combat. He also offers the Glob Shot alternative fire option that lets off a deadly explosive shot to send helpless enemies flying through the air.

Oh, and if he sounds suspiciously like Morty from a certain Adult Swim show, that’s because he is voiced by Justin Roiland himself.

Knifey

Squanch Games

Of all the High on Life weapons, none seem to enjoy killing as much as Knifey. He serves as your only melee option throughout the entire game, perfect for hacking away enemies if they get too close.

Knifey is also a makeshift grapple hook that’s essential to solving the many small puzzles scattered around each level, and for taking down the tougher bosses.

Sweezy

Squanch Games

Any fans of the Halo series will feel right at home once they meet Sweezy. Her primary fire is virtually identical to the Needler, firing off sharp, pink projectiles which build and build before turning foes to goo with a huge explosion.

She also comes with a handy Time Bubble ability that can slow down enemies mid-fight, or help traversal by holding fans in place, making Sweezy one of the most interesting High on Life weapons.

Gus

Squanch Games

Every High on Life weapon is overflowing with personality, but none more so than Gus. Voiced by the legendary JB Smoove, he definitely falls on the friendlier side of the Gatlians you’ll meet.

Gus is also your trusty shotgun, ideal for dishing out big damage at close range thanks to his slimy tentacles.

Creature

Squanch Games

Last but not least, we have the most bizarre High on Life weapon to discover – Creature. As if carrying a talking gun around wasn’t strange enough, this Gatlian brings some even smaller allies along for the ride.

Creature can fire out multiple of these little blue monsters to jump onto enemies and start ripping them apart with their pointy teeth, perfect for thinning the herd when presented with a large crowd of armed aliens.