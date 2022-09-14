Is Deathloop coming to Xbox Game Pass? Find out all you need to know about whether Arkane Studios’ shooter is coming to Microsoft’s subscription service.

Deathloop proved to be another smash hit FPS from Arkane Studios. Coming after their work on Dishonored and Prey, the Bethesda-published adventure follows assassin Colt Vahn as he attempts to break out of a deadly time loop.

The game was released on PlayStation 5 and PC last year, with seemingly no Xbox release in sight. However, this could all be about to change.

Is Deathloop coming to Xbox Game Pass?

While it hasn’t been confirmed, it is likely that Deathloop could end up on Xbox Game Pass. Advertisements for Deathloop have been seen on the Xbox Dashboard, indicating that players can pre-order the game.

With the exclusivity period over for Deathloop, Bethesda are able to put the game on other platforms as Microsoft own it through the publisher.

Selecting the Deathloop Xbox advertisement doesn’t take players to a store page at this moment-in-time.

Microsoft Deathloop has been appearing on the Xbox Dashboard.

Though there isn’t a release date yet for the game, it has been speculated that Deathloop could arrive as soon as September 20, 2022 – according to The Xbox Two podcast, which is hosted by industry insiders @randalthor19 and @jezcorden.

(Discussion at 26:50)

Until Colt Vahn’s time-warping shenanigans appear on Xbox, be sure to keep updated with all things Xbox Game Pass.