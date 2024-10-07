How to make Custom Battles in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero lets fans relive some great fights, and also create their own using Custom Battle mode.

From taking your fights online, to experiencing all the epic moments and enticing What-If scenarios of Episode Battle, there’s a lot of great content packed into Sparking Zero.

One of the biggest new features lets fans create their own unique battles. It can be a bit overwhelming at first, however, so we’ve got you covered with a detailed breakdown of exactly how it all works below.

All Custom Battle types

Once you enter the Custom Battle menu (reached via the Main Menu), there are three Custom Battle options to choose from:

Simple – Create a new battle with minimum settings

– Create a new battle with minimum settings Normal – Create a new battle with auto-selected effects and events

– Create a new battle with auto-selected effects and events Copy – Edit a copy of pre-existing battles

Before entering the edit screen, you’ll also be promoted to select a kind of battle from several prompts that can give you a feel for the kind of fight you want:

Thrilling battles with last-minute comebacks

Exciting team battles

Battles against overwhelmingly powerful opponents

One-on-one duels to the finish

Battles with the odds stacked against me











Below we’ve broken down each edit type in more detail, and provided some screenshot examples of the editing process.

Simple Edit

Simple lets you choose your characters, the battle environment, and adjust the title screen by selecting a specific background image, and text.

It’s important to note that the character selection was limited when we were experimenting with this option. Overall it’s a more quick-fire way to create some fun scenarios for anyone who doesn’t want to delve too deep into the editor.







Normal Edit

Normal allows you to edit battles and event scenes however you want, making it ideal for those who want to dig into the finer details.

As well as the customizations mentioned above, you can adjust the opening and ending scenes for your fights, set specific effects and victory conditions, and allow certain events to be triggered during the match.

Some of the main effects and events that can be applied include:

Recover, Lose, or Change HP & Ki

Display text on the screen

Force a character switch

Force a transformation

Force a Fusion

Equip or un-equip Z-Items

Force an unblockable Blast or Ultimate Blast to hit

Ban or Allow moves

Ban or Allow Transformations

You can also set Trigger conditions for these. For example, if you’d like Goku to regain some HP when he transforms into a Super Saiyan, you can do that!

In the example below, I aimed to recreate Kid Trunks and Goten’s World Tournament fight from the anime by using cuts and effects that were reminiscent of the show.

Due to the effects and conditions set, Goten and Trunks were only allowed to transform into Super Saiyan once (so they couldn’t again if the transformation was reversed), and Goten had to be defeated with a Blast attack for Trunks to be victorious (this was as close as I could get to Trunks blasting him out of the ring in the anime).

Article continues after ad









As well as creating some cinematic cuts for the intro and outro (which included the pair clashing into one another, and Trunks knocking Goten across the arena) setting these conditions let me experience the battle in the closet possible way to the original anime.

Copy Edit

Lastly, in Copy Edit you can edit copies of pre-existing battles.

These can either be your own creations you’d like to adjust, or you can dig into one of the Bonus Battles the devs have included in Sparking Zero. Choosing this option simply duplicates an existing fight, and lets you tweak all the options mentioned above.

Sharing your Battles

Finally, once a custom battle has been made and you’re happy with it, you can share it by uploading it to the World Library. Once it’s been uploaded, other players can try it for themselves.

If your battle gets played a lot or receives many Likes, it could score high in the Online Rankings and you’ll be rewarded with some Master Titles for your Player Card.

Before you can share a Custom Battle however you’ll need to be able to beat it first. So you won’t be able to create insanely difficult matches for other players to try unless you can come out of them victorious yourself.

Those are all the Custom Battle options available and what you can do with them in Sparking Zero. For more on the game, check out our guides for the best characters, how to find & use Dragon Balls, and how to customize characters.