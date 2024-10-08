Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: How to Sonic Sway, Deflect Beams & more

Like all fighting games, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has different inputs and actions the player can perform to help swing the tide of battle in their favor, but some maneuvers aren’t as straightforward as others.

Whether it’s Saiyans, Namekians, or fusions of gods you’re up against, knowing when and how to go on the defensive as well as counter an opponent’s assault is key. Ki attack deflection and Sonic Sway return from Sparking Zero’s predecessor Tenkaichi trilogy, but they don’t work exactly how they used to.

If you’ve found yourself somewhat overwhelmed by the sheer number of inputs in-game and want to brush up on your defense, here’s a breakdown of the most important tools at your disposal.

How to Dodge & Step-In Sway

Input: R1/RB (Standard)

As with most defensive inputs, dodging is time-sensitive, requiring the player to press R1/RB just before an opponent’s attack is about to connect with your character. Successfully dodging will trigger an evasion, opening a window for a potential counterattack.

How to Step-In Sway

A more advanced version of standard dodging, Step-In Sway, can be performed by pressing X/A, followed by R1/RB. Similarly to Beam Deflects, successful evades are risky. If timed incorrectly, you’ll take full damage from the opponent’s attack.

If you’re not comfortable with timings, Blocking will be more reliable early on, but be aware that overreliance will likely incentivize your opponent to use a Guard Break, so try to mix up your tactics.

How to Deflect Beams

Input: Triangle+Circle/Y+B

It’s important to note right off the bat that beam deflecting isn’t free. Doing so consumes two bars of your character’s personal Ki gauge so before even attempting to deflect, say, Vegeta’s Galick Gun, ensure you have enough reserve Ki.

On top of the resource requirement, there’s a certain degree of timing required, too. Pressing the required button combo (see input) just before an opponent’s attack is released is what we found to be the most consistent.

It’ll take some practice to get the timing down, so until you’re reliably able to deflect beams, blocking is a solid, less risky alternative.

How to Sonic Sway

Input: Hold Circle/Hold B (Standard)

Of the three maneuvers detailed in this guide, Sonic Sway is the toughest to do, requiring precise timing and a certain degree of anticipation of when the opponent is likely to give you the opportunity to perform Sonic Sway.

By using Super Perception (see input) at the last moment against an opponent using a Rush Attack, you’ll trigger Sonic Sway. You’ll know if everything was performed correctly, as unique visual and audio cues will play.

The payoff? After triggering Sonic Sway, you’ll have an open window to dodge the Rush and counter your opponent, reducing their Ki in the process. Sonic Sway can also be triggered against certain Ki Blasts for the cost of two Ki gauges.

