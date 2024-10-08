All Goku branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode mode

Goku’s campaign in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has multiple Sparking timelines. Here is how to access and complete these unique pathways.

One of the best parts of playing any Dragon Ball game is reliving the epic moments from the iconic anime.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode mode is the game’s campaign, allowing players to take control of Vegeta, Goku, Piccolo, Gohan, and more across different sagas from their beloved anime.

This is one of the many game modes on offer throughout the new entry in the Budokai Tenkaichi franchise.

Goku branching pathways in Sparking Zero Episode mode

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Goku’s diverging pathways are largely focused on the early days of his journey and, when played through, trigger some epic showdowns and dramatic timeline changes.

When diverging pathways emerge, they come from pivotal Episodes. In Goku’s story, the two routes that can be accessed are as follows.

Side by Side

Pushing the Limit

Both diverging pathways in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero can instantly be triggered when booting up Goku’s campaign.

Side by Side pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

To begin this alternative story, you must choose to go along during The Earth’s Mightiest Duo?!

Side by Side is an entirely fresh story that changes the fate of all characters when Raditz, Nappa, and Vegeta arrive on Earth and how Frieza is taken down when he eventually arrives. Here’s how to make your way through this pathway.

Raditz vs The Turtle School

The first Episode in the storyline requires you to wear down Raditz before Krillen can step in to help. If you fail, you’ll be redirected back to the original narrative.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Piccolo’s Proposal

After defeating Raditz, Goku, and the company train to prepare for the arrival of the other Saiyans. Piccolo will then step in and offer to train Gohan to help improve his power levels.

Training together

Goku will have the choice of fighting against Krillin, Yamcha, Tien, and Chiaotzu. It doesn’t matter who you select to progress through the pathway if you defeat your opponent.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

The Importance of Teamwork

The other Saiyan finally arrive on Earth. First up is Nappa, who you’ll have to defeat in this Episode. Vegeta will then kill Nappa himself after he loses the battle to Goku

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Fearless Vegeta

Vegeta steps up to the plate to face off against Goku. Deal some quick damage and survive the battle to trigger its ending, in which Vegeta will transform into a Great Ape.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Great Ape Extermination!

Vegeta has now transformed into a Great Ape. Reduce his health to end the battle.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

The Battle Resumes Too Soon

Goku faces off against Vegeta again. Reduce his health to complete this Episode, wherein Piccolo accidentally hits Goku with his Special Beam Cannon and kills him.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Team Combat by an Unlikely Pair

Frieza’s forced arrvies to take down Goku. Defeat Dodoria and Zarbon to complete this Episode and continue down the pathway.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Mysterious Elite Squadron

After defeating Dodoria and Zarbon, the Ginyu force joins the fun. Guldo steps up to the plate first, so all you need to do is wear him down to complete this Episode.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Consecutive Battles with the Ginyu Force!

After showing off Goku’s strength against Guldo, you’ll have to defeat the whole Ginyu Force in one battle.

This Episode is easily one of the hardest to complete, as you’ll be required to defeat all five members in one go and will not regenerate any health.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Suspicious Vegeta

Frieza arrives and sends Captain Ginyu away to hunt down the Dragon Balls. Vegeta chases after him, and when he returns, he acts strangely and turns on Goku. Battle Vegeta, who is then revealed to be Ginyu in his body.

In keeping with the cannon story, Ginyu is transformed into a frog, albeit under very different circumstances.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Frieza’s Transformation

Now that the Ginyu Force has been defeated, Frieza forces will fight Goku in his first form.

Reduce Frieza’s health and force him to transform into his second and third form to end the Episode and begin the final showdown of this diverging pathway.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Side by Side

Now in his third form, Goku fights Frieza. He will transform into his Final form once you’ve dealt much damage. After fighting for a few moments, Vegeta forces Goku to leave the battle to recover his strength.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Vegeta must survive until Goku is ready to hit Frieza with a Spirit Bomb, defeating him and ending the side-by-side diverging pathway.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Pushing the Limit pathways & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

To trigger this Sparking arc, you’ll first have to decide to work with Piccolo during The Earth’s Mightiest Duo?! During the next Episode, Rematch and Result, you must defeat Raditz.

However, if you do not defeat Raditz quickly enough, you won’t be able to kickstart Goku’s second Sparking Episode. As such, be sure to deal with huge damage to Raditz quickly, which will then spawn off the diverging pathway.

Temporary Peace

Now that Goku knows Vegeta and Nappa are on their way to Earth, the first thing he does is test his son, Gohan. Defeat Gohan to complete this Episode.

Article continues after ad

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Hurry, Goku!

Goku arrives to help his friends, who Saibaman has decimated. To progress, defeat them.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Goku vs Nappa

Nappa and Vegeta arrive on Earth. In this Episode, Goku and Nappa battle it out, and to end the fight, reduce Nappa to his final health bar.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

A Saiyan’s Education

Just like the previous Episode in this pathway, Goku faces off against Nappa, this time defeating him. Once doing so, Vegeta kills Nappa out of shame for his defeat.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Transformation

After killing Nappa, Vegeta steps up to fight Goku. Reduce Vegeta’s health to end this Episode. Vegeta will turn into a Great Ape and try to kill Goku and friends. Goku will be knocked unconscious.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Goku’s Rage

Vegeta has hurt all of Goku’s friends and his son Gohan in his Great Ape form. Seeing this, Goku transforms into a Super Saiyan, something he only manages to do in the anime after Frieza kills Krillin.

Now, in his Super Saiyan form, he defeats Vegeta, who has returned to humans. However, Goku will let him escape to fight another day.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

A Solo Journey to Planet Namek

Goku and friends arrive at Planet Namek to search for the Dragon Balls, where Frieza’s forces meet them. Defeat the Frieze Force Soldier to complete this Episode.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Pushing the Limit

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Vegeta returns as a Super Saiyan, who has been training since Goku let him escape in Goku’s Rage. Vegeta reveals he’s already defeated Frieza, so the final boss in this pathway is Vegeta himself.

Goku, who once again transforms into a Super Saiyan, has to defeat Vegeta. This then triggers the ending of this Sparking pathway.

And that’s everything you need to know about Goku’s Sparking diverging pathways during his Episode mode storyline.