Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Arrival on Planet Namek routes explained

One of the best aspects of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is its missions (along with the battles). The adventure is filled with side quests, alternative routes, and extra challenges to set yourself while fighting. However, some alternative routes are much harder to find than others, such as Arrival on Planet Namek.

Acting as the first mission in the Planet Namek Arc during Goku’s Saga in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, this route takes place one month after the group sets off, when Goku receives an SOS from Planet Namek. Now recovered, Goku heads off to the planet, continuing his training during the trip and becoming more powerful than he’s ever known.

However, along with him, Frieza, emperor of the universe makes his appearance in search of the Dragon Balls. A freshly recovered Vegeta also arrives for the same reason. Vegeta takes down the emperors underlings, but Frieza calls in the elite fighters, known as the Ginyu Force. Shortly after, Goku arrives and takes down Racoome.

Next up is the Ginyu Force, comprising of Jeice and Burter. However, who you battle depends on your ending, and fans are already reporting that the alternative route for this is extremely hard. So, here’s how to get both.

Alternate Route: Defeat Jeice

Bandai Namco

Interestingly, the easiest route is best achieved by fighting Jeice, which is ironically the Alternate route players can take.

All you need to do is follow the story along until Jeice steps up and fights Goku. Then just take him down and Burter will escape back to Ginyu. Though, you’ll need to do it while not deflecting any of Jeice’s Crusher Balls.

Doing so will grant you 15,000 Zeni and EXP.

Canon Route: Defeat Burter

Bandai Namco

The canon route is by far the most challenging aspect, with many players questioning how they’re meant to fight Burter in the first place.

For this, you’ll be instructed to “not deflect Jeice’s crusher ball” though that’s not quite true. In fact, what you actually need to do is the opposite, defect Jeice’s Crusher Ball. This will trigger Burter to step into the battle.

Many players are reporting that this is in fact a typo in the translation, but either way, it can be pretty confusing.

If deflecting the Crusher Ball isn’t working for you, then simply setting the game to a low difficulty should kickstart the canon route, as alternate routes aren’t available at that difficulty.

So, there you have it, that’s how to complete both routes for the Arrival on Planet Namek questline. While perfecting your deflections and dodges, it’s worth taking a look at our guide on all Goku branching paths in Dragon Ball for the upcoming battles.