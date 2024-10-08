All Vegeta branching paths in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Episode mode

Vegeta’s campaign in Sparking Zero has two diverging timelines. Here is how to access both and how the new timeline impacts the epic story.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s story is told through a brand new Episode mode, allowing players to journey through the lives of Vegeta, Goku, Piccolo, Gohan, and more across different sagas from their beloved anime.

While most Episodes play out the same way as they do in the anime, Sparking Zero’s Episode mode also introduces diverging timelines, allowing fans to experience and imagine what it would be like if key moments and decisions were different and the consequences of these choices.

For each character, there are branching paths, referred to as Sparking Epsidoes in the game, to experience and play through, some easier to achieve than others. In saying this, here are all the branching paths included in Vegeta’s Episode mode, how to unlock them, and what story unfolds from them.

Vegeta branching pathways in Sparking Zero Episode mode

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

The Prince of Saiyan’s Episode mode has two main diverging pathways, which, when accessed, also offer some epic rewards.

When diverging pathways emerge, they come from pivotal Episodes. In Vegeta’s story, the two different routes that can be accessed are as follows.

Parental Bond

Number One Spot

Parental Bond pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Vegeta’s relationship with his wife, Bulma, and his son, Trunks, massively influences his turn towards the light. In the Episode Wind-up Doll, part of the Cell Arc of Vegeta’s Dragon Ball Sparking Zero campaign, you face off against Android 18.

To trigger the diverging pathways that spawn from the Episode, defeat Android 18 within the allotted time.

Parental Bond is a whole new timeline that completely reimagines the Cell Saga, and if all the steps are completed correctly, Vegeta and Trunks will defeat Cell together. Here’s how to get this epic conclusion.

Vegeta and Trunks

You’ll face off against Trunks, who is training with his father. At the beginning of the fight, Trunks will mention that he is considering transforming into Super Trunks, his most powerful form.

You’ll have to deal huge amounts of damage from the onset to make Trunks transform. The best way to do this is to enter Sparking Mode, get some close-range attacks, and then hit Trunks with your finishing move. Defeat Super Trunks to then continue the story.

Rewards:

x50 EXP

x100 Zeni

Power of Perfection

Cell and Vegeta face off. However, Cell has not yet reached his final form. Reduce Cell’s health, and the battle will end.

Cell, who recognizes Vegeta’s power, invites him to participate in the Cell Games, the final episode of the Sparking timeline.

Rewards:

x100 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

First Cell Games Opponent

Vegeta and Cell, who is now in his Perfect form, face off.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

The two spar, and just when Cell is about to defeat Vegeta, Trunks steps in and takes the fall. Enraged by his son’s imminent death, Vegeta is ready to kill Cell.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Parental Bond

Cell and Vegeta go blow for blow in an epic showdown between Cell’s Kamehameha and Vegeta’s Final Flash.

However, when Vegeta begins to be overpowered by Cell, Trunks reappears, and together, the two hit Cell with a father/son Final Flash, which finally defeats Cell.

Goku and company praise Vegeta for taking down Cell, and Trunks and his father, who are now closer than ever, have become even more powerful.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Number One Spot pathway & all Episodes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

The second Sparking timeline for Vegeta takes place during the Majin Buu Saga. During the Vegeta’s Wicked Heart episode, Babidi attempts to prey on Vegeta’s desire to be the strongest. In the canon timeline, Vegeta gives in and transforms into Majin Vegeta.

However, on the Sparking path, Vegeta fights off brainwashing, thereby triggering a whole new story in which Vegeta takes down Babidi and his henchmen and finally gets to spar with Goku in the World Tournament.

Vegeta Unleashed

Infuriated that Vegeta didn’t succumb to the brainwashing, Dabura is forced to fight the Prince of the Saiyans. Deatead Dabura to progress.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Babidi

Babidi then faces off against Vegeta himself. Defeat Babidi to progress.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Off to the World Tournament

Now that the Buu threat has been taken down, Goku and Vegeta square off in the World Tournament. Defeat Goku then triggers the end of this diverging timeline.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Number One Spot

After taking down Goku, Vegeta is declared the winner of the Tournament and, in this universe, stronger than Goku.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Goku reveals his Super Saiyan 3 transformation to Vegeta, a power he typically reveals during his battle with Buu in Dragon Ball Z canon, to which Vegeta then promises to become even more powerful.

And that’s everything you need to know about Vegeta’s diverging pathways during his Episode mode storyline.