Dragon Ball Sparking Zero best characters: Attackers, Ki-fighters and all-rounders

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has the biggest roster of any game in the series. But which characters are the best? Here is our rundown of which fighters are best to use for close-range attacks, Ki-charged moves, and which characters are the best overall.

The beloved Budokai Tenkachi franchise returns, with Dragon Ball Sparking Zero being the first entry in 17 years. As expected, the game features a very fresh and updated roster of characters for you to choose from and boasts the most extensive lineup of any Dragon Ball game that has come before it.

With over 180 characters to choose from and unique moves and stats, certain characters stand out from the pack for various reasons. Of course, anime canon also comes into play here, with character stats in Sparking Zero largely mirroring their power levels seen through the show.

As such, here are the best characters to play as in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Best close range attackers

Close-range combat is central to Sparking Zero, and it should be no surprise that some characters are much more effective in close-quarters combat than others. Here are the best close-range attack fighters in Sparking Zero.

Broly (Z)

Bandai Namco

Moveset

Explosive Wave

Kakarott!

Eraser Cannon

Gigantic Hammer

Omega Blaster

Besides Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan, Broly is the most powerful Saiyan in the Dragon Ball franchise. Unlike Boly (Super), the original version of the character is much more well-rounded while still being one of the heaviest hitters in the game.

With an almost maxed-out attack stat accompanied by strong Ki abilities, Broly (Z) is one of the best characters to pick for a brawl, with each blow he lands dealing devastating damage.

Broly (Super) Super Saiyan full power

Bandai Namco

Moveset

Wild Move

Untamed Instinct

Gigantic Cannon

Blaster Meteor

Gigantic Catastrophe

Broly is a heavy hitter, no matter which version of the character it is. While not as balanced as Broly (Z), the Super version of the character does huge damage at close range and is surprisingly quick and agile despite his large and menacing design.

While he may have limited Ki charge, this version of Broly doesn’t really need to use any Ki-based attacks, simply get up in your opponent’s face, land a few blows and you’ll see their health bar deplete in no time.

Great Ape Vegeta and Great Ape Baby (GT)

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Great Ape Vegeta moveset

Explosive Wave

Howl

Chou Makouhou

Chou Makouhou Barrage

Super Galick Gun

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Great Ape Baby (GT) moveset

Moveset

Explosive Wave

Howl

Super Galick Gun

Gigantic Flame

Revenge Death Ball Final

Throughout the Dragon Ball franchise, Saiyans can transform into Great Apes (so long as they still have their tail) and boost their strength, size and durability.

In Sparking Zero, there are two Great Apes to play as, both of which have huge attack stats. However, given their size, they play very slowly and cannot combo at all, so they are limited.

Great Ape Vegeta and Great Ape Baby (GT) are great choices for taking down other heavy hitters but struggle against quick and nimble characters.

While they may not be as well-rounded as some of the other brawlers in Sparking Zero, these Great Apes are the biggest hitters in the game and are helpful to have on your team. Power them up into Sparking Mode, and they are almost indestructible once you get a striking pattern going, opponents will be hard-pressed to counter or block their blows.

In addition, their throws also deal a deadly blow and are also very tricky to block, given the size of these Great Apes compared to every other character on the roster.

Best Ki-based fighters

Ki is the Dragon Ball franchise’s fighting power and life force characters harness to use devasting beam-like abilities that can be used from any range.

In Sparking Zero, each character has unique Ki abilities, and a dedicated stat in the game dictates how much Ki each character can harness and charge up.

The more Ki at your disposal, the more blasts you can hit your enemies with. Here are the Sparking Zero characters who are the best to use when focusing on taking down your opponents with long-range attacks.

Goku (GT) Super Saiyan 4

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Moveset

Instant Transmission

All I Need is Five Seconds!

x10 Kamehameha

Meteor Crash

Dragon Fist

Fans of the original Budokai Tenkaichi games will not be surprised that Goku (GT) is one of the best fighters in Sparking Zero. After all, he was always one of the most powerful in the early games, and to see that legacy hold up in Sparking Zero is refreshing.

While his combo stats are the weakest of the bunch, regular and super attacks are almost maxed out, and Goku (GT) also has an extended supply of health and Ki at their disposal.

When charged up in Sparking Mode, landing the character’s special Ki move, Dragon Fist will also tear through most of the health of any opposing character. Meteor Crash and x10 Kamehameha are fantastic Ki attacks and difficult for opponents to counter.

Whis

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Moveset

Barrier

Snack Time

Prelude to Destruction

Symphonic Destruction

Epilogue to Destruction

While Whis does not often engage in combat in the anime series, Beerus’s right-hand man is a force to be reckoned with in Sparking Zero. Both quick and deadly, Whis can take down enemies up close while also sitting back and hurling Ki attacks at them.

Symphonic Destruction and Epilogue to Destruction are heavy-hitting Ki-based attacks and unlike many other characters, Whis can also use their Ki in a defensive way thanks to their Barrier ability.

Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Moveset

Ultra Movement

No Backing Down

Ultra Kamehameha

Ultra Barrage

Supreme Kamehameha

As one of the most powerful beings in the franchise, Goku’s different transformations will always be featured on this list. While Goku’s Ultra Instinct form is well-rounded, his Ki-based attacks and moveset set him apart.

Ultra Kamehameha and Ultra Barrage are the perfect duo of Ki-attack for any situation, whether across the map or up closer. Furthermore, they both deal devastating damage. Of all the Sparking Mode abilities in the game, Ultra Kamehameha is one of the most deadly, and while it does miss from time to time, it’s worth it when it hits.

Best all-around fighters

While some characters have particular strengths in Sparking Zero, there are a few that are just dominate across the board.

Here are the best all-around fighters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero that will help you get the job done no matter your opponent.

Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Moveset

Wild Sense

Power Up to the Very Limit

Big Bang Kamehameha

Ultimate Impact

Ultra Big Bang Kamehameha

While the characters from Dragon Ball GT may be forgotten about in the anime, they are always some of the best fighters when they are included in the video games. In Sparking Zero, Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 is also as close to the perfect fighter as you can get.

He’s quick, has a huge chunk of health, and has devasting Ki attacks. As expected, this fusion between Goku and Vegeta is a straight-up boss and when struggling in battle, is the best character to select to get the job done.

Jiren (Full Power)

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Moveset

Ki Storm

Strength is Absolute!

Heatwave Magnetron

Overheating Blast

Omegaheat Magnetron

Jiren is the main antagonist across the Super Saga and is a force to be reckoned with even when Goku finally manages to harness and control his Ultra Instinct transformation. As such, it should be no surprise to see Jiren as one of the best well-rounded characters in Spakring Zero.

In their full power transformation, Jiren has some of the best health stats in the roster alongside Special Attack damage. Moreover, Jiren can pack a huge punch in close-range combat and deal with huge damage thanks to his Ki-based attacks.

Gogeta (Super) SSGSS

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Moveset

Instant Transmission

Starburst Barrier

Starburst blaster

Meteor Explosion

Ultimate Kamehameha

Anytime Goku and Vegeta fuse in Dragon Ball, the result is always powerful. Gogeta’s Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) form from the Super Saga is one of the best of all the fusions between the two.

With fantastic stats across the board, Gogeta is quick, powerful, and has a large amount of health in its SSGSS form.

Instant Transmission lets you jump on your opponent from any corner of the map. If you can land the character’s Sparking move, Ultimate Kamehameha, you’ll laugh as you watch their health bar fade away.

Beerus

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Moveset

Sleep

Verdict of Destruction

Sphere of Destruction

Hakai Headshot

Super Sphere of Destruction

As the god of Destruction, Beerus is one of the best characters to select in Dragon Ball and has become one of the most powerful figures since his introduction in the Super Saga. He is without a doubt a character that can do it all.

His Ki attacks inflict huge damage and his brawling power is just as deadly. Furthermore, his fast-paced and nimble movement makes him the perfect counterpunch against bigger hitters like Broly.

In particular, Super Sphere of Destruction is almost impossible to avoid when shot and as the name implies, it really is a massive ball of chaos that chews through health.

We’ll be sure to update this article regularly as more characters are added to Sparking Zero’s roster, so be sure to check back in.