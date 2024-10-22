Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – All Special Finishers & how to trigger them

There are only a few Special Finishers in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, so here is how to unlock each and trigger them all.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has taken the world by storm. The return to the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi franchise has been smashing records left, right, and center and attracting a massive player count.

Part of the fun of playing through Sparking Zero is all the little Easter eggs and unique moments sprinkled throughout.

Article continues after ad

From the What-if Scenarios featured throughout each character’s Episode Battle campaign to special dialogue interactions, the game is not only made for general fighting fans but also those who have loved the Dragon Ball franchise for years.

One particular aspect of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero that many may not have discovered yet is the presence of Special Finishers.

These moves are deadly and also trigger epic animations. However, there are only a few features in the game, so here are all the Special Finishers in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and how to use them in battle.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All Special Finishers in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

While every character in Sparking Zero has an Ultimate blast they can access when charged up in Sparking Mode, only three have Special Finishers.

Goku (Z-Mid) Super Saiyan

Master Roshi

Goku (Z-End) Super Saiyan 3

To trigger each, you must charge your Sparking meter and land your Ultimate blast. However, the Special Finisher will only unlock if the move will finish off your opponent, so be sure to get their health nice and low before you go in for the finishing blow.

Goku (Z-Mid) Super Saiyan: Angry Kamehameha

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

This is my favorite Special Finisher in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero because of the context in which it comes from.

Article continues after ad

In the Dragon Ball Z anime, Frieza and Goku battled to the point where Frieza begged for mercy. Being the sweetheart he is, Goku gave over some of his energy, but when Frieza was supposed to retreat, he tried to kill Goku.

In a rage, Goku shouted, “you fool”, and retaliated with the Angry Kamehameha, ultimately defeating Frieza once and for all.

Article continues after ad

Triggering this Special Finisher will complete Whis’s Special Finisher Mission 1 Wish and earn you 20,000 Zeni.

Article continues after ad

Master Roshi: Evil Containment Wave

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Evil Containment Wave is a signature move by Master Roshi, and he even teaches Goku during the anime.

This move traps your enemy in a small, corked bottle when used. Once completed, Master Roshi throws up a double peace sign and celebrates his win.

Doing so will complete Whis’s Special Finisher Mission 2, and you will earn 20,000 Zeni.

Goku (Z-End) Super Saiyan 3: Dragon Fist

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Dragon Fist is arguably the game’s most cinematic Special Finisher or Ultimate Blast. Goku will charge head first at his opponent, and after hitting them with a massive blow, a giant golden Dragon will burst out and completely wipe your opponent off the map.

Article continues after ad

While Super Saiyan 3 may not be everyone’s favorite transformation, this Special Finisher makes it worth choosing the character

Landing this move will complete Whis’s Special Finisher Mission 3 and earn you 20,000 Zeni.

Article continues after ad

For those making their way through Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode Battle mode, check out how to unlock and complete all what-if scenarios across each character’s campaigns.

Furthermore, you can also check out the best characters in Sparking Zero, how to unlock all Achievements & Trophies, and how to get and use Dragon Balls.