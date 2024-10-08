Don’t fight Great Ape Vegeta in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero without crucial attack

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero brings the intense battles of the manga and anime to life. From the outset, you’ll face your first major challenge against Great Ape Vegeta—a formidable boss that’s likely too tough to defeat on your first try.

The Great Ape feels broken, with devastating Ki attacks, a near-impenetrable guard that absorbs most of your strikes and can relentlessly counter your beam attacks and combos. On top of that, he’ll bombard you with his own beam blasts and you’ll need to be careful fighting close combat as his smash attack can wipe out half your health in one hit.

Article continues after ad

Without a solid strategy, this battle can feel downright unfair. While I breezed through the earlier battles, this one felt like hitting a wall. Even on reduced difficulty, Vegeta only needs to land three or four hits before it’s game over, making it easily one of the hardest bosses you’ll face.

Article continues after ad

How to beat Great Ape Vegeta in Sparking Zero

Stay up high and far away

Dexerto / Bandai Namco Remaining high up in the air above Great Ape Vegeta is key.

At the start of the fight, immediately ascend to higher ground and maintain that position throughout the battle. Staying above and far away from Great Ape Vegeta gives you a crucial mobility advantage, allowing you to Dodge and Block his attacks easily and avoid his devastating close-range smash moves.

Article continues after ad

In addition, this elevated position makes it much easier to charge and unleash your long-range attacks. Since these moves, such as the Kamehameha, take time to power up, keeping your distance reduces the risk of being interrupted or hit by his powerful strikes for an early demise.

Identify blast attack weaknesses to dodge them easily

Dexerto / Bandai Namco The Super Galick Gun Ultimate Blast can be easily spotted by Vegeta’s roar.

There are three different blast attacks that Great Ape Vegeta will attack you within Sparking Zero. Despite these Super and Ultimate blasts inflicting significant damage if they connect, they can be easily dodged by identifying their cutscenes.

Article continues after ad

Here are all Great Ape Vegeta’s blast attacks and their cinematic cutscenes:

Chou Makohou Super Blast – Vegeta starts raising his hands before firing a beam out his mouth

– Vegeta starts raising his hands before firing a beam out his mouth Chou Makohou Super Blast – The boss folds his arm over and then fires a beam from his mouth

– The boss folds his arm over and then fires a beam from his mouth Super Galick Gun Ultimate Blast – Vegeta will roar and then create a beam with his fists.

As soon as you see the cutscene, get ready to perform a Dodge. The cinematic duration differs significantly, with Chou Makouhou being the fastest, Chou Makouhou Barrage taking a bit longer, and Super Galick Gun being the slowest.

Article continues after ad

Being wary of how long these take is key to knowing how long you have to charge up your Ki, but, also for attempting to quickly get behind Vegeta and strike him from behind to deal some serious damage.

Article continues after ad

We have also provided a full guide on how to Dodge, Step-In Sway, Deflect Beams and more.

Attack from range by spamming Kamehamehas

Dexerto / Bandai Namco Performing Kamehameha attacks from range is essential to victory.

The best attack you can use to deal damage to Vegeta is by constantly firing Kamehamehas at him from range. This will ensure you keep your distance, and with them not requiring much Ki in comparison to your other attacks, this has proved to be the easiest method by far.

Just keep evading his attacks, charging up your Ki when he’s stuck in his animations, lure him out of his guard, and then spam Kamehameha at range. It should also only take around four Kamehameha hits to fully defeat him. In comparison, his Solar Flare and Kaioken attacks are considerably weaker.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Use rush attacks in Sparking Mode

Dexerto / Bandai Namco Using rush attacks against Vegeta at close range is a high risk without Sparking Mode activated.

Despite needing to stay far away from Vegeta most of the time, this will not be possible for the entire fight as he will try and close in and strike. You’ll need to therefore dash away to the side and use Goku’s rush attacks when in Sparking Mode to deal enormous damage.

This will ensure you can weaken him effectively, knock him back, and not just sponge all of your attacks or wipe you easily out from close range. You can still melee him without being in Sparking Mode and hit him down, but it has a much higher risk and is not advised unless you have to.

Article continues after ad

Despite Goku’s Kaioken Attack being fairly useless against bosses when in Sparking Mode it can deal some bonus damage to inflict a more devastating strike.

Best attack against Great Ape Vegeta

Using Kamehameha blast attack is the key to victory when fighting Great Ape Vegeta in Sparking Zero. After a few attempts against the boss, you will soon realize melee attacks and using Kaioken is pointless unless you’ve activated Sparking mode.

Article continues after ad

Instead mastering when to use your Dodge, charging up your Ki, and spamming with Kamehamehas is by far the most crucial strategy.

Article continues after ad

Don’t be put off if it takes you a few attempts to fully master the strategy as even with the right approach, the fight feels incredibly punishing, as if the boss mechanics are a little too OP. Just keep going and rinse and repeat the method until he’s finally eliminated.

We have also provided Dragon Ball Sparking Zero guides on all Goku branching paths in Episode Mode, how to unlock Goku Black, and how to transform, fuse & switch characters.