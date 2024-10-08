How to unlock Goku Black in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Goku Black, also known as Zamsu is an unlockable character in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. However, the method to obtain this powerful Saiyan is a little different from other unlocks in the game.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s roster is home to a whopping 182 fighters, and players can unlock them by playing through the game’s Episode Battle game mode and purchasing them with Zeni.

While grinding out missions and getting Zeni is all part of the fun, many players will be wondering how to unlock Goku Black. After all, this legendary Saiyan is not obtainable via the usual unlock methods and instead has a special requirement.

So, if you’re looking to add Goku Black to your roster and wish to use him in multiplayer fights, then our unlock guide has you covered.

How to unlock Goku Black

Bandai Namco Goku Black is obtained by summoning Super Shenron.

To unlock Goku Black in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you need to summon Super Shenron from the Main Menu screen. From the Wish screen, click “I want more characters” and you will be met with two characters to choose from. These are the following:

Goku Black

Fused Zamasu

Now, it’s important to bear in mind that if you choose to unlock Goku Black, you’ll need to unlock Fused Zamasu by simply playing through Sparking Zero’s story mode. This can take several hours to achieve, but you will be able to get both for free.

Now that you know how to unlock Goku Black in Sparking Zero, be sure to check out our roster guide to get the lowdown on every character you can play in the game. Lastly, if you’re wondering how to get the Dragon Balls, and want to know what they do, then check out our guide here.