Dragon Ball Sparking Zero review in progress: Perfect return for Budokai franchise

There’s no denying that developer Spike Chunsoft was under pressure to deliver with Sparking Zero, but instead of backing down from the challenge, they rose to the occasion to create the best Dragon Ball game in years.

Dragon Ball is one of the longest-running and most beloved anime ever. Alongside its expansive history as an anime, the franchise also has a long archive of video game spin-off titles and tie-ins that are fabulous ways for fans to play as some of their favorite characters and create their own Dragon Ball matchups.

After nearly two decades, the iconic Budokai Tenkaichi franchise returns, with Dragon Ball Sparking Zero as the fourth installment and it’s an absolute smash-hit across the board.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Key Details

Price (Standard Edition): $69.99 USD | £69.99 GBP | $109.95 AUD

$69.99 USD | £69.99 GBP | $109.95 AUD Developer: Spike Chunsoft

Spike Chunsoft Release Date: October 11, 2024

October 11, 2024 Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X | S, & PC

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero launch trailer

Familiar combat with fresh improvements

One of the best parts of playing Sparking Zero is how familiar the combat is, but at the same time, how fresh it feels thanks to some new tweaks.

The game includes two different control setups, Classic and Standard. As someone who grew up on the franchise, I went for the classic controls and dove straight into battle. However, for those new to the franchise, the Standard setup is a great option to help you make sense of the chaos and destruction that is a Dragon Ball game.

Bandai Namco Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s combat is fun, challenging, but still total chaos.

You can power up, punch, kick, and shoot some pretty crazy beams and world-shattering Ki attacks, too. While the Budokai Tenkaichi franchise has always encouraged players to inflict as much damage as quickly as possible, Sparking Zero also really fleshes out the defensive component of the game.

There are more ways to counterattack and protect yourself from attacks than ever before, making for epic counterplays and last-minute dodge moments that will have you just as pumped up as when you land an explosive attacking blow.

The new Sparking Mode is also a fantastic inclusion and is a complete game changer. When at least one skill gauge has been earned during battle, you can charge up your Ki further and enter Sparking Mode.

On top of increasing basic attack stats to make each strike extra powerful, you’ll have access to a unique Ki-based move that can only be used in Sparking Mode. These abilities are devastating and, in moments of great peril, can completely change the tide of any battle.

Polish that shines across every facet of the game

Bandai Namco The animation style is sublime in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

In an era of gaming where polish isn’t always guaranteed at launch, Sparking Zero is a shining example of how important it is for a game to be fully fleshed out and tested before release.

The smooth and quick transitions struck me most when playing through Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. There is almost no wait time across all game modes. Whether jumping into an Episodic adventure or trying your luck at a World Tournament, the game immediately drops you into the action.

With a variety of different game modes to access that have all been crafted with clear care and thought, Sparking Zero isn’t just a one trick pony in any regard but rather, a fantastic experience from beginning to end.

However, the game does have some minor performance issues. There are frame rate dips at times, and the explosive nature of combat sometimes causes slow rendering, but overall, it doesn’t impact battles.

After all, when the likes of Frieza hit you with a Death Ball and the whole map effectively blows up, it’s understandable that Sparking Zero needs a few moments to catch up with the chaos.

A feast for the eyes and ears

The animation style and design choices made for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero are the foundation for this game’s fantastic experience.

It skillfully intertwines cinematic elements with gameplay and destruction, all with a vibrant and lush atmosphere, and most of all, it does so while capturing the essence of what makes a great Dragon Ball game.

As one should expect from a Budokai title, destruction plays a huge role in the combat and the attention to detail here is fatnastic.

Bandai Namco The visuals and sounds of Dragon Ball Sparking Zero are masterful.

You might begin a battle in a fresh-looking outfit when playing as Goku, not a scratch on his body to be found. After a few beatdowns and a Final Flash right to the face from Vegeta, Goku’s top is completely torn off his body, hunched over, and pain visible on his face.

In addition, it would be remiss of me not to mention the audio design of Sparking Zero. Whether it be the sweeping sounds of your character shooting across the map, the crackle of a Ki-blast, or the thud of a punch, each and every piece of Sparking Zero’s audio design is brilliant.

An episodic story mode to keep you hooked

Bandai Namco Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has a classic story mode with an RPG twist.

While most Dragon Ball games allow players to dive into their favorite moments from the anime and experience the highs and lows of Goku and Gohan’s journey, Sparking Zero takes things one step further, so much so that the Episode game mode is a complete standout.

In Sparking Zero’s story mode, multiple characters like Goku, Piccolo, Gohan, Vegeta, and more, are all given individual storylines. While they all follow a similar structure, they go from Saga to Saga in keeping with the anime, the battles fought, and the focus is completely different for each character you select.

Ever wonder what it would be like if certain moments throughout the Dragon Ball story were different or slightly altered? Sparking Zero provides that exact experience.

Bandai Namco You can replay your favorite moments from the anime or completely change the story.

In specific Episodes, players are presented with choices, some of which progress the story as it does in the anime, while others completely diverge the timeline. Moreover, the game allows you to replay different scenarios. These unique narratives are called Sparking Zero Episodes.

Alongside offering unique combat experiences, the developers have included fully voiced animations and cutscenes, so it feels like you’ve entered an alternative timeline from the anime.

The most epic Dragon Ball roster of all time

Bandai Namco The roster in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is bigger and better than any before.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has an insane amount of characters to choose from, all of which have unique stats, customizable outfits, voice lines, and more. It’s truly magical just how much thought and time has been put into the roster for this game.

Given it’s been 17 years since the last Budokai game, they didn’t need to necessarily go to the lengths they did to make the game feel like a worthy successor. While the likes of Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Cell, and Frieza are all playable characters, the roster also included characters from the GT and Super Sagas.

Sparking Zero has over 180 characters, each with a completely different set of skills, fighting techniques, and animations.

It can sometimes feel tedious, however, having to sift through over six versions of Goku and Vegeta just to get to actual different characters. In saying this, though, it’s great to play as some old-school characters from GT and battle it out with some heavy hitters from the newer Sagas.

Cosmetics that can be unlocked simply by playing the game

When jumping into Sparking Zero, one of the first things I did was check out customization and cosmetics. While I was worried the devs would limit outfits and make microtransactions a huge focus, that isn’t the case.

Bandai Namco An in-game store that doesn’t feel like it’s trying to scam players.

There’s no need to cough up real money to get some cool new gear; you’ll just have to play through the Episode mode, enter a few World Tournaments or play online to earn more Zeni and purchase whatever you like.

With a fully realized and stacked in-game store that allows you to purchase additional outfits, voice lines, player cards, ability capsules, and other cosmetics for characters, customization feels seamless and easy.

Budokai Tenkaichi is back and better than ever

Despite the pressure, Bandai Namco has delivered once again, with Sparking Zero striking the perfect balance between paying homage to the elements of the franchise that made it so popular.

In addition, Sparking Zero is also filled with new features, mechanics, game modes and more that will even have the most dedicated Bukoai Tenkaichi fans on their toes and blown away.

While we’re confident in the single-player side of the package, we’re yet to test online multiplayer whatsoever as servers were offline for the bulk of our review period. Thus, we’re unwilling to provide a final score until we’ve tested this crucial component ourselves and made sure it’s up to snuff.

We’ll be sure to update you here in the coming days with a final score for Sparking Zero.

This review is a work in progress and will be updated with more information in the coming days.

Reviewed on PS5