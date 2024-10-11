All Jiren branching paths in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode mode

Jiren’s campaign has one epic branching pathway in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Here is how to unlock it, as well as how to complete each unique Episode.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode Battle mode lets you relive the most epic moments from the anime. With eight characters to control in Episode mode, you can experience each Saga from multiple perspectives.

In addition, however, each character has unique pathways throughout their stories, known as Sparking Episodes, that diverge from the canon timeline.

Jiren is one of two Episode Battle campaigns that must be unlocked and cannot be explored from the get-go; however, check out our guide on how to unlock Jiren’s campaign in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero so you can jump right in.

Jiren branching pathways in Sparking Zero Episode mode

There is one pathway to explore throughout Jiren’s Episode mode, which takes place during the Universe Survival Arc of the game.

Here’s how to trigger it and how each Episode in the alternate timeline plays out.

True Strength

Just a heads up, this Sparking Episode timeline does feature the hardest boss battle across all Episode Battle campaigns, so be sure to buckle up before diving in.

True Strength pathway & all Episodes explained

Triggering the True Strength Sparking Episode timeline can be accessed during the Saiyan Rampage Episode.

To unlock the True Strength pathway, select to wait and see instead of jumping into battle to begin Jiren’s Sparking Episode pathway.

Once done, you can journey through Jiren’s unique pathway.

Warriors from Universe 7

This Episode is the first of many bouts between Goku and his allies throughout the Tournament of Power. To advance to the next level, you must defeat Andriod 17, Android 18, and Goku in his SSGSS form.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Saiyans Awaken

After Jiren defeats the Android twins and Goku with ease, he deems Universe 7 unworthy. However, Goku unlocks his Ultra Instinct form for the first time. Defeat Goku and then Hit to complete this Episode.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Goku’s Mentor

With Goku recharging after being unable to truly master his Ultra Instinct form, his old Mentor Master Roshi steps up to take on Jiren.

Reduce Master Roshi’s health to advance through this pathway’s next stage.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

The Defeated

In a last-ditch effort to win the Tournament of Power, the remaining fighters from Universe 7 take on Jiren once again. You’ll have to defeat Android 17, Golden Frieza, Vegeta, and Goku to complete this Episode and trigger the showdown of Jiren’s Sparking pathway.

This is the hardest battle across all campaigns in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Not only do you have to defeat all four characters in one battle, but when you eventually take down Goku, he powers up into his full Ultra Instinct and recovers all his health.

Defeat Goku for a second time and then progress to the last battle.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

Ultimate Climactic Battle

Jiren and Goku go blow-for-blow in this dramatic battle. While this is the final in the Sparking timeline, it’s much more straightforward than The Defeated.

Defeat Goku to then trigger the final cinematic for this pathway and complete Jiren’s unique Sparking Episode

While in the canon, Goku prevails, this Sparking Episode reimagines the ending of the Tournament of Power if Jiren prevails in their final fight.

Jiren, who earned the chance to make a wish with Super Shenron, decided to save the rest of the Universe so that he could continue to fight Goku and grow his strength.

Rewards:

x1000 Zeni

x50 Player EXP

