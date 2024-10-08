Gaming

How to unlock all characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Tyler Constable
Dexerto / Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has finally arrived with the biggest roster yet, and there’s a handful of fighters you’ll need to unlock before you can use them in battle.

Whether you’re experiencing Goku and Vegeta’s branching paths in Episode Mode, taking the fight Online, or creating Custom Battles, there are tonnes of beloved characters to use in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

You’ll need to put in the work, however, if you want to unlock everyone and make use of the best characters.

How to unlock characters

There are multiple ways to get more characters in Sparking Zero including:

  1. Buying them from the in-game Shop with Zeni
  2. Progressing in Episode Battle
  3. Completing Zen-Oh’s Orders
  4. Clearing Bonus Battles in Custom Battle mode, and offline World Tournaments
  5. Wish for a character with Super Shenron
  • A screenshot of the character tab under the Shop menu in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.
  • A screenshot of a completed Episode Battle Saga that rewards the player with a character in Sparking Zero.
  • A screenshot of the Zen Oh's Order screen in Sparking Zero.
  • An image of the World Tournament selection screen in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.
  • A screenshot of Super Shenron being summoned in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Below, we’ve included a full breakdown of all the unlockable characters and the methods for obtaining them.

Every unlockable character & how to get them

CharacterZeni CostAlso Unlocked By
Goku (Super Ultra Instinct)120,000N/A
Goku BlackN/AWish for Goku Black by summoning Super Shenron
Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose120,000Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10
Goku (GT) 75,000N/A
Goku (Teen)45,000Beat a standard Offline World Tournament
Majin Vegeta105,000Complete Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 3 in Episode Mode
Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 460,000 Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10
Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 490,000Can be purchased once you reach Player Level 10
Super Gogeta 105,000Complete ‘The Greatest Saiyan of All Time’ Bonus Battle
Mecha Frieza90,000Complete Frieza’s Saga Chapter 5
Videl30,000N/A
Majin Bui (Evil)900,000Complete ‘To Be The Best: Advanced’ Bonus Battle
Cell Jr.30,000Complete a Cell Games offline Tournament
Yajriobe30,000Complete Goku’s Saga Chapter 2
Saibaman30,000Complete a Yamcha Games offline Tournament
Cui30,000 Complete Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 1
Frieza Force Soldier30,000Complete the ‘Welcome to Frieza Force’ Bonus Battle
Spopovich30,000Complete Gohan’s Saga Chapter 4
Frost90,000Complete a Tournament of Destroyers offline Tournament
Caulifla60,000Complete the ‘Fight Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors’ Bonus Battle
Kale60,000N/A
Dyspo90,000Complete Frieza’s Saga Chapter 7
Bergamo60,000N/A
Kakunsa90,000N/A
Roasie90,000Clear the ‘Neo Tri-Beam is all powered-up like never before’ Bonus Battle
Anilaza120,000Complete a Tournament of Power offline Tournament
Bojack60,000Complete Gohan’s Saga Chapter 4)
Pan (GT)90,000Clear ‘Defend Earth from the Frieza Force’ in Gohan’s Episode Battle
Uub (GT)60,000Complete Goku’s Saga Chapter 4
Bardock60,000N/A
Goku (Mini)N/AUnlocked by pre-ordering the game
Gohan (Future)60,000N/A
Andriod 1360,000Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10
Baby Vegeta90,000Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10
Nail60,000Complete ‘Piccolo Returns to his Birthplace’ mission in Piccolo’s Episode Battle
Cooler90,000Complete the ‘Brothers Fight Together’ mission in Frieza’s Episode Battle
Metal CoolerN/AUse Cooler in Battle 10 Times
King Cold60,000Complete the ‘Parent-Child Tournament of Power’ mission in Frieza’s Episode Battle
Dr. Wheelo45,000N/A
Turles60,000Complete the ‘Avenger Returns’ Bonus Battle
Lord Slug60,000Complete the ‘Andriod 17’ mission in Piccolo’s Episode Battle
Tapion45,000Complete the ‘Final Battle with Zamasu’ mission in Trunks’ Episode Battle
Fused ZamasuN/AWish for by summoning Super Shenron
Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted120,000Can be purchased once you reach Player Level 20
Hirudegarn90,000Complete the ‘Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?’ Bonus Battle
Janemba60,000N/A
Syn Shenron120,000Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10
Super Baby 1 & 2105,000Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10 / or use Vegeta 10 times in battle
Great Ape Baby (GT)105,000Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10
Super Garlic Jr.45,000N/A

It’s important to note that most characters become available to purchase in the shop, so simply playing the game to progress your Player Level and earn more Zeni to buy the fighters you want may be the quickest option.

In our experience, buying certain characters also automatically unlocks their transformations e.g. if you buy Future Gohan, his Super Saiyan form will be added to your roster too.

How to get more Zeni

There are multiple ways to earn more Zeni to buy characters in Sparking Zero but we’ve found the fastest methods are through:

  • Clearing Battles in Episode Battle
  • Challenges & missions
  • Summoning Shenron & Super Shenron
  • A screenshot of the rewards screen after completing an Episode Battle mission in Sparking Zero.
  • A screenshot of the Challenges & Missions screen in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.
  • A screenshot of Shenron being summoned in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.
  • A screenshot of Super Shenron by summoned in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Summoning either Dragon will give you the option to Wish for more Zeni which automatically grants you a sizable chunk of the currency to spend on whatever you like.

For anyone with the Ultimate Edition of Sparking Zero, we’d recommend you take advantage of being able to Summon both dragons right away. You can use Shenron for extra Zeni, and Super Shenron to obtain Goku Black or Fused Zamasu (or just more Zeni if you’re not fussed about the characters).

Those are all the characters you can unlock in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. For more on the game, check out all the Achievements you can get, how to transform, fuse & switch characters, and how to Sonic sway & Deflect Beams.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech