How to unlock all characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has finally arrived with the biggest roster yet, and there’s a handful of fighters you’ll need to unlock before you can use them in battle.

Whether you’re experiencing Goku and Vegeta’s branching paths in Episode Mode, taking the fight Online, or creating Custom Battles, there are tonnes of beloved characters to use in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

You’ll need to put in the work, however, if you want to unlock everyone and make use of the best characters.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock characters

There are multiple ways to get more characters in Sparking Zero including:

Buying them from the in-game Shop with Zeni Progressing in Episode Battle Completing Zen-Oh’s Orders Clearing Bonus Battles in Custom Battle mode, and offline World Tournaments Wish for a character with Super Shenron











Below, we’ve included a full breakdown of all the unlockable characters and the methods for obtaining them.

Every unlockable character & how to get them

Character Zeni Cost Also Unlocked By Goku (Super Ultra Instinct) 120,000 N/A Goku Black N/A Wish for Goku Black by summoning Super Shenron Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose 120,000 Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10 Goku (GT) 75,000 N/A Goku (Teen) 45,000 Beat a standard Offline World Tournament Majin Vegeta 105,000 Complete Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 3 in Episode Mode Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 60,000 Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10 Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4 90,000 Can be purchased once you reach Player Level 10 Super Gogeta 105,000 Complete ‘The Greatest Saiyan of All Time’ Bonus Battle Mecha Frieza 90,000 Complete Frieza’s Saga Chapter 5 Videl 30,000 N/A Majin Bui (Evil) 900,000 Complete ‘To Be The Best: Advanced’ Bonus Battle Cell Jr. 30,000 Complete a Cell Games offline Tournament Yajriobe 30,000 Complete Goku’s Saga Chapter 2 Saibaman 30,000 Complete a Yamcha Games offline Tournament Cui 30,000 Complete Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 1 Frieza Force Soldier 30,000 Complete the ‘Welcome to Frieza Force’ Bonus Battle Spopovich 30,000 Complete Gohan’s Saga Chapter 4 Frost 90,000 Complete a Tournament of Destroyers offline Tournament Caulifla 60,000 Complete the ‘Fight Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors’ Bonus Battle Kale 60,000 N/A Dyspo 90,000 Complete Frieza’s Saga Chapter 7 Bergamo 60,000 N/A Kakunsa 90,000 N/A Roasie 90,000 Clear the ‘Neo Tri-Beam is all powered-up like never before’ Bonus Battle Anilaza 120,000 Complete a Tournament of Power offline Tournament Bojack 60,000 Complete Gohan’s Saga Chapter 4) Pan (GT) 90,000 Clear ‘Defend Earth from the Frieza Force’ in Gohan’s Episode Battle Uub (GT) 60,000 Complete Goku’s Saga Chapter 4 Bardock 60,000 N/A Goku (Mini) N/A Unlocked by pre-ordering the game Gohan (Future) 60,000 N/A Andriod 13 60,000 Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10 Baby Vegeta 90,000 Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10 Nail 60,000 Complete ‘Piccolo Returns to his Birthplace’ mission in Piccolo’s Episode Battle Cooler 90,000 Complete the ‘Brothers Fight Together’ mission in Frieza’s Episode Battle Metal Cooler N/A Use Cooler in Battle 10 Times King Cold 60,000 Complete the ‘Parent-Child Tournament of Power’ mission in Frieza’s Episode Battle Dr. Wheelo 45,000 N/A Turles 60,000 Complete the ‘Avenger Returns’ Bonus Battle Lord Slug 60,000 Complete the ‘Andriod 17’ mission in Piccolo’s Episode Battle Tapion 45,000 Complete the ‘Final Battle with Zamasu’ mission in Trunks’ Episode Battle Fused Zamasu N/A Wish for by summoning Super Shenron Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted 120,000 Can be purchased once you reach Player Level 20 Hirudegarn 90,000 Complete the ‘Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?’ Bonus Battle Janemba 60,000 N/A Syn Shenron 120,000 Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10 Super Baby 1 & 2 105,000 Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10 / or use Vegeta 10 times in battle Great Ape Baby (GT) 105,000 Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10 Super Garlic Jr. 45,000 N/A

It’s important to note that most characters become available to purchase in the shop, so simply playing the game to progress your Player Level and earn more Zeni to buy the fighters you want may be the quickest option.

Article continues after ad

In our experience, buying certain characters also automatically unlocks their transformations e.g. if you buy Future Gohan, his Super Saiyan form will be added to your roster too.

Article continues after ad

How to get more Zeni

There are multiple ways to earn more Zeni to buy characters in Sparking Zero but we’ve found the fastest methods are through:

Clearing Battles in Episode Battle

Challenges & missions

Summoning Shenron & Super Shenron









Summoning either Dragon will give you the option to Wish for more Zeni which automatically grants you a sizable chunk of the currency to spend on whatever you like.

For anyone with the Ultimate Edition of Sparking Zero, we’d recommend you take advantage of being able to Summon both dragons right away. You can use Shenron for extra Zeni, and Super Shenron to obtain Goku Black or Fused Zamasu (or just more Zeni if you’re not fussed about the characters).

Article continues after ad

Those are all the characters you can unlock in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. For more on the game, check out all the Achievements you can get, how to transform, fuse & switch characters, and how to Sonic sway & Deflect Beams.