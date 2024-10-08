How to unlock all characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

How to unlock all characters in Dragon Ball: Sparking ZeroDexerto / Bandai Namco
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has finally arrived with the biggest roster yet, and there’s a handful of fighters you’ll need to unlock before you can use them in battle.
Whether you’re experiencing Goku and Vegeta’s branching paths in Episode Mode, taking the fight Online, or creating Custom Battles, there are tonnes of beloved characters to use in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.
You’ll need to put in the work, however, if you want to unlock everyone and make use of the best characters.
How to unlock characters
There are multiple ways to get more characters in Sparking Zero including:
- Buying them from the in-game Shop with Zeni
- Progressing in Episode Battle
- Completing Zen-Oh’s Orders
- Clearing Bonus Battles in Custom Battle mode, and offline World Tournaments
- Wish for a character with Super Shenron
Below, we’ve included a full breakdown of all the unlockable characters and the methods for obtaining them.
Every unlockable character & how to get them
|Character
|Zeni Cost
|Also Unlocked By
|Goku (Super Ultra Instinct)
|120,000
|N/A
|Goku Black
|N/A
|Wish for Goku Black by summoning Super Shenron
|Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose
|120,000
|Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10
|Goku (GT)
|75,000
|N/A
|Goku (Teen)
|45,000
|Beat a standard Offline World Tournament
|Majin Vegeta
|105,000
|Complete Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 3 in Episode Mode
|Vegeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
|60,000
|Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10
|Gogeta (GT) Super Saiyan 4
|90,000
|Can be purchased once you reach Player Level 10
|Super Gogeta
|105,000
|Complete ‘The Greatest Saiyan of All Time’ Bonus Battle
|Mecha Frieza
|90,000
|Complete Frieza’s Saga Chapter 5
|Videl
|30,000
|N/A
|Majin Bui (Evil)
|900,000
|Complete ‘To Be The Best: Advanced’ Bonus Battle
|Cell Jr.
|30,000
|Complete a Cell Games offline Tournament
|Yajriobe
|30,000
|Complete Goku’s Saga Chapter 2
|Saibaman
|30,000
|Complete a Yamcha Games offline Tournament
|Cui
|30,000
|Complete Vegeta’s Saga Chapter 1
|Frieza Force Soldier
|30,000
|Complete the ‘Welcome to Frieza Force’ Bonus Battle
|Spopovich
|30,000
|Complete Gohan’s Saga Chapter 4
|Frost
|90,000
|Complete a Tournament of Destroyers offline Tournament
|Caulifla
|60,000
|Complete the ‘Fight Universe 6’s Mightiest Warriors’ Bonus Battle
|Kale
|60,000
|N/A
|Dyspo
|90,000
|Complete Frieza’s Saga Chapter 7
|Bergamo
|60,000
|N/A
|Kakunsa
|90,000
|N/A
|Roasie
|90,000
|Clear the ‘Neo Tri-Beam is all powered-up like never before’ Bonus Battle
|Anilaza
|120,000
|Complete a Tournament of Power offline Tournament
|Bojack
|60,000
|Complete Gohan’s Saga Chapter 4)
|Pan (GT)
|90,000
|Clear ‘Defend Earth from the Frieza Force’ in Gohan’s Episode Battle
|Uub (GT)
|60,000
|Complete Goku’s Saga Chapter 4
|Bardock
|60,000
|N/A
|Goku (Mini)
|N/A
|Unlocked by pre-ordering the game
|Gohan (Future)
|60,000
|N/A
|Andriod 13
|60,000
|Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10
|Baby Vegeta
|90,000
|Available to buy when you reach Player Level 10
|Nail
|60,000
|Complete ‘Piccolo Returns to his Birthplace’ mission in Piccolo’s Episode Battle
|Cooler
|90,000
|Complete the ‘Brothers Fight Together’ mission in Frieza’s Episode Battle
|Metal Cooler
|N/A
|Use Cooler in Battle 10 Times
|King Cold
|60,000
|Complete the ‘Parent-Child Tournament of Power’ mission in Frieza’s Episode Battle
|Dr. Wheelo
|45,000
|N/A
|Turles
|60,000
|Complete the ‘Avenger Returns’ Bonus Battle
|Lord Slug
|60,000
|Complete the ‘Andriod 17’ mission in Piccolo’s Episode Battle
|Tapion
|45,000
|Complete the ‘Final Battle with Zamasu’ mission in Trunks’ Episode Battle
|Fused Zamasu
|N/A
|Wish for by summoning Super Shenron
|Fused Zamasu Half-Corrupted
|120,000
|Can be purchased once you reach Player Level 20
|Hirudegarn
|90,000
|Complete the ‘Great Saiyaman vs. Kaiju?’ Bonus Battle
|Janemba
|60,000
|N/A
|Syn Shenron
|120,000
|Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10
|Super Baby 1 & 2
|105,000
|Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10 / or use Vegeta 10 times in battle
|Great Ape Baby (GT)
|105,000
|Available to buy once you reach Player Level 10
|Super Garlic Jr.
|45,000
|N/A
It’s important to note that most characters become available to purchase in the shop, so simply playing the game to progress your Player Level and earn more Zeni to buy the fighters you want may be the quickest option.
In our experience, buying certain characters also automatically unlocks their transformations e.g. if you buy Future Gohan, his Super Saiyan form will be added to your roster too.
How to get more Zeni
There are multiple ways to earn more Zeni to buy characters in Sparking Zero but we’ve found the fastest methods are through:
- Clearing Battles in Episode Battle
- Challenges & missions
- Summoning Shenron & Super Shenron
Summoning either Dragon will give you the option to Wish for more Zeni which automatically grants you a sizable chunk of the currency to spend on whatever you like.
For anyone with the Ultimate Edition of Sparking Zero, we’d recommend you take advantage of being able to Summon both dragons right away. You can use Shenron for extra Zeni, and Super Shenron to obtain Goku Black or Fused Zamasu (or just more Zeni if you’re not fussed about the characters).
Those are all the characters you can unlock in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. For more on the game, check out all the Achievements you can get, how to transform, fuse & switch characters, and how to Sonic sway & Deflect Beams.