Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Ranked mode explained: How it works & character selection tips

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Ranked play is unique to all other online modes. Here is everything you need to know about Ranked, including its Destruction Points system.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero captures the essence of the beloved Budoaki Tenkaichi franchise while introducing updated combat mechanics, unique game modes, and more.

Given that the last game in the franchise was released 17 years ago, it’s no surprise that Sparking Zero’s online modes are much more fleshed out and play a more prominent role in the game. While you can play World Tournaments online and battle it out for fun, Sparking Zero also has a Ranked mode.

Article continues after ad

You need to know a few things before jumping into Ranked Play in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, so here is our full rundown on the mode, how it works, and the importance character selection plays in ensuring your success.

All Ranked Battle modes explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

You can select two modes in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Ranked Play. The first is Single Battle, and the second is DP Battle.

Article continues after ad

Single Battle: You select one character from the massive roster of fighters, including Sparking Zero. From there, you’ll be paired up with another player and go toe-to-toe with their fighters.

Article continues after ad

DP Battle: You’re able to select up to five characters. While in other online modes, you can select whichever characters you like, DP Battle has some limitations to make the experience much more balanced via its Destruction Points system.

Sparking Zero Ranked DP mode: Destruction Points explained

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

In Ranked DP Battle, you can select up to five characters for your squad. However, the number of characters you use and which fighters you select depend on the mode’s Destruction Points system (DP).

Article continues after ad

When picking characters, each fighter will have a number in the bottom corner of their icon. The number represents the character’s power. For example, Goku (Z- Mid) is worth 5 Destruction Points, while Goku in his Ultra Instinct Form is worth 9.

You only have 15 DP to use in this Ranked mode.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, you’ll have to carefully select your squad rather than filling out your team with the best fighters in the game.

Characters selection tips & tricks in Ranked DP mode

There are several things to consider in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Ranked DP mode when choosing which characters to put in your roster. Here are some handy tips and tricks to help you assemble the best team possible and give yourself the best chance to win.

Article continues after ad

Both quantity and quality are important

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

While it’s tempting to go all in on a character like Goku Black or Jiren, doing so will mean you’ll use up almost all of your DP and won’t be able to pick any other fighters for your squad.

Even though picking one strong character seems like an effective strategy, once they’re defeated, that’s the end of the story.

Rather than putting all your eggs in one basket, fill out your team with at least three characters. That way, you have more variety to use, can swap between characters if you find one match-up isn’t working as well as you’d hoped, and won’t lose the minute your only fighter bites the dust.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Don’t forget you can transform characters

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

The transformation mechanic is the most important thing to remember when selecting your squad in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Ranked DP mode.

Instead of selecting Goku in his SSGSS form and using up to 8 DP points, you can pick Goku in his base form for 5 DP and, throughout the battle, power him up to SSGSS.

As a result, you still have access to one of the most powerful characters in the game and have room to add even more to your team. This also applies to all other Super Saiyan, such as Vegeta, Broly, Gohan, Trunks, and more.

Article continues after ad

If you pick them already transformed, it’ll cost you more DP, but if you choose them in their base form, it’ll make room for you to add another character and still have access to their Super Saiyan power throughout the battle.

For those making their way through Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode Battle mode, check out how to unlock and complete all what-if scenarios across each character’s campaigns.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, you can also check out the best characters in Sparking Zero, how to unlock all Achievements & Trophies as well as how to get and use Dragon Balls.