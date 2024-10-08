Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: How to transform, fuse & switch characters

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is filled with tons of epic characters. However, knowing how to switch characters, fuse your favorite fighters, or even transform them into Super Saiyans can be tricky.

While grinding through missions and battles is part of the fun, sometimes a fight requires a bit of extra power, whether that’s through a fusion or a transformed fighter. After all, what’s the point in having a Super Saiyan option in a game like Dragon Ball if you’re never going to use it?

Unfortunately though, changing characters, transforming, and fusing aren’t the easiest things to do in Sparking Zero, especially given there’s not much explanation. So, with that in mind, here’s exactly how to do all three.

How to transform

To transform in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero you’ll need to have the correct number of Skill Counts. For minor power jumps, you’ll likely only need one or two but if you want to go from base Goku to Super Saiyan you’ll need three.

While you fight and rack up Skill Counts, you’ll see a little blue marker appear underneath your character — it looks like a blue circle with an up arrow in it. This signifies you’re ready to transform.

To activate the transformation, you’ll need to press the below buttons:

Xbox: Press up on the D-Pad and open the Transformation Menu , then press X, Y, A, or B to switch to that transformation.

and open the Transformation Menu to switch to that transformation. PS5: Press up on the D-Pad to open the menu, then press X, Triangle, Circle, or Square to change.

Dexerto / Bandai Namco

Who Can transform

Naturally, you can only transform with specific characters in Sparking Zero. These are:

All Saiyans

Frieza

Jiren

Cooler

Lord Slug

Bojack

Janemba

Zarbon

Toppo

The best way to check whether your favorite character can transform is by heading to the character select menu and looking out for the ‘Transformation Information‘ above their technique details. If there’s a circled face inside, they can transform.

Dexerto / Bandai Namco

How to Fuse in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Fusing in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is much the same as transforming, where players need to have the required Skill Count to activate it.

Once you do, and the blue circle appears on the top left of your screen, press the following buttons:

Xbox: Press up on the D-Pad to open transformations, then press LB or RB to open the Fusion Menu . Click X, Y, A, or B to choose the Fusion partner.

Press to open transformations, then press . to choose the Fusion partner. PS5: Press up on the D-Pad, then press L1 or R1 to cycle through to the Fusion Menu and select X, Triangle, Circle, or Square.

Can you revert back to normal characters after Fusion?

Unfortunately, you can’t split back to your normal character after you fuse. However, after a battle, your character will go back to normal.

So, choose your fusions carefully, as you won’t be able to go back and will have to defeat that tricky enemy with the fusion you’ve created.

Dexerto / Bandai Namco

How to switch characters

Switching characters in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is pretty similar to fusion and transformations. Instead though, you need to press left on your D-Pad, rather than up.

To switch characters in team battles, follow the below steps:

Xbox: Press left on the D-Pad then select the corresponding character by pressing X, Y, A, or B.

Press left on the D-Pad then select the corresponding character by pressing X, Y, A, or B. PS5: Press left on the D-Pad and click X, Triangle, Circle, or Square to choose your character.

It’s worth noting, that you’ll need to wait until the change icon is lit up before changing, or you’ll end up with back-to-back switches, so be careful.

There you have it, that’s how to switch characters, fuse, and transform in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. While unlocking more characters, be sure to check out the full roster, or how to unlock the legendary Goku Black so you can take down any enemy with ease.