How to evolve Milcery and get all Alcremie forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brought back Gen 8’s Fairy-type Milcery and its evolution Alcremie. Here’s how to find and evolve Milcery into Alcremie along with its many different forms.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC is finally available, and this second expansion brings plenty of new content to the Gen 9 games.

Alongside a whole new story, trainers can find plenty of new and returning Pokemon throughout Blueberry Academy’s Terarium. However, like Inkay and Malamar, some of those returning monsters have unique evolution methods.

One of those Pokemon is the Fairy-type Milcery, as many fans may be wondering how to evolve this Gen 8 monster into Alcremie. Let’s break down exactly where to find Milcery, how to evolve it, and how many Alcremie forms there are.

How to evolve Milcery into Alcremie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Just like in Pokemon Sword & Shield, trainers have to perform a unique evolution method for Milcery. To evolve Milcery into Alcremie in Scarlet & Violet, you must spin your Trainer around with a specific Held Item currently equipped.

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Milcery evolves when holding different Sweet items and spinning around. Milcery can hold the following items to evolve:

Love Sweet

Strawberry Sweet

Berry Sweet

Clover Sweet

Star Sweet

Ribbon Sweet

Flower Sweet

When rotating the left stick quickly, your Pokemon trainer will transition into a spinning animation. Hold this animation for more or less than five seconds to trigger the Milcery’s evolution.

All Alcremie forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Getting all of Alcremie’s different forms can be quite the task in Gen 9, as each form has specific parameters that need to be triggered in order for it to show up during evolution.

The specific Sweet Held Item only changes the appearance of the decorations on Alcremie’s head. However, the duration of the spin, the direction, and at what time of day the evolution occurs impacts Alcremie’s coloration.

Alcremie can come in the following forms:

Spin during the day

Vanilla Cream: Spin clockwise for less than five seconds

Ruby Cream: Spin counter-clockwise for less than five seconds

Caramel Swirl: Spin clockwise for more than five seconds

Ruby Swirl: Spin counter-clockwise for more than five seconds

Spin at night

Matcha Cream: Spin clockwise for less than five seconds

Salted Cream: Spin counter-clockwise for less than five seconds

Lemon Cream: Spin clockwise for more than five seconds

Mint Cream: Spin counter-clockwise for more than five seconds

Spin in the afternoon

Rainbow Swirl: Spin for more than 10 seconds (at 7 PM/Dusk/Sunset)

Where to find Milcery in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Milcery is primarily found in the Polar Biome in the Blueberry Academy Terarium. Trainers can find the Fairy-type Pokemon right away and don’t need to expand the Polar Biome’s habitat to find it.

Additionally, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is hosting a holiday Mass Outbreak celebration until Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 5:59 PM CST. Until then, trainers can find plenty of Milcery all over the Terarium.

Where to find Alcremie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk

Unfortunately, for trainers looking to skip Milcery’s complicated evolution method, Alcremie cannot be found in the wild.

Trainers can randomly find Sweets among the Item Balls scattered around the Terarium, but you won’t be able to evolve Alcremie until you find one.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding and evolving Milcery into Alcremie in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. For more helpful Scarlet & Violet guides, check out the links below:

