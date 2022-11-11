How to craft bombs in Harvestella: Level 2 Bomb recipe & how to unlock

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Harvestella is filled with hidden treasures dotted around its dungeons and even your own farm. But to find them you need to get rid of those walls blocking them in with some handy bombs. Here’s how to build both a level 1 and a level 2 bomb in Harvestella.

One of the main elements of Harvestella is its exploration. The JRPG/ life simulator is filled with hidden loot and unseen locations, all stuck behind some walls. Luckily, you can get rid of those walls with a few level one or level two bombs. But first, you need to know when you can get the recipe and how to craft them.

We’ve compiled how you can build both a level one and a level two bomb in Harvestella, so you can get to everything you need in any of the game’s challenging dungeons.

How to craft a level 1 bomb in Harvestella

Square Enix If you keep hold of loot drops from monsters, it’s likely you’ll already have plenty of the ingredients required to make a bomb in Harvestella.

While you can’t get hold of the bomb recipe until Chapter 3 when you interact with the blockage in Bird’s Eye Brae, crafting one is relatively easy.

All you need to do is head over to your crafting station in your house and select the bomb. The ingredients you’ll need are:

2 Firelight Fruit

2 Natural Fiber

Firelight Fruit can be found from monster drops and Natural Fiber is located in the Jade Forest or the Njord Steppe when fighting the monsters there. Once you have the items you need, it will take 20 in-game minutes to create. It’s worth making as many of these as you can, you never know when you might need to use one.

How to craft a level 2 bomb in Harvestella

Square Enix The Level 2 bomb can be unlocked a little later into Harvestella, so make sure you remember where you wanted to use them.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to create level 2 bombs in Harvestella until you reach chapter 5. Once you do so, you’ll want to head over to the Abandoned Eden General Store and purchase a Bomb Lv 2 Recipe for the rather expensive price of 7,500 Grilla.

It’s also worth grabbing the Repair Kit level 2 for those trickier dungeon runs.

That’s how to build both the level one and level two bombs in Harvestella. While working towards level 5 or getting enough Grilla to buy the recipe, take a look at some of our other handy Harvestella guides:

