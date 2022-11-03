Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Harvestella is the latest farming sim to grace the Nintendo Switch and PC. It’s filled with fishing, farming, cooking, and even fighting monsters due to its RPG elements. But one question fills players’ minds – does Harvestella have co-op or multiplayer capabilities? We’ve got all the answers here.

Blending farming sims with RPG elements, Harvestella is a unique experience heavily inspired by titles like Stardew Valley and Rune Factory. It’s filled with different elements from quests to farming to fishing and cooking. While that means you’ll never run out of things to do, it can also mean you never have enough time to do it all.

This is where players have been wondering if there are any multiplayer capabilities to help share the load and enjoy the game with friends. So, does Harvestella have multiplayer or co-op? We’ve got all the answers here.

Square Enix / Live Wire Inc. Harvestella is filled with activities. But can you do them with your friends?

Does Harvestella have co-op or multiplayer?

Unfortunately no, Harvestella does not have any co-op or multiplayer capabilities.

The farming sim / RPG is a solely single-player experience, meaning you’ll simply have to share images and details of your farm rather than play by your friend’s side.

Will Harvestella have co-op or multiplayer in the future?

As of the time of release, Square Enix hasn’t reported any plans to bring co-op or multiplayer capabilities to the game.

However, this doesn’t mean the feature will not be added to the game later on, after all, there are certainly enough elements that would lend themselves well to having a few friends around and there is still plenty that could come to Harvestella.

If Square Enix does announce they will be introducing any multiplayer or co-op capabilities into Harvestella then we will update this article, so be sure to check back soon to see if anything has been announced.