Harvestella: Best crops to grow for each season

Harvestella is a JRPG-inspired farming simulator filled with unique plants to grow, cook, and profit from. Here are the best crops to grow in Harvestella for every season.

While there are certainly RPG elements laced within the game, it’s a farming simulator at heart. After all, farming is one of the main ways to make Grilla and is relatively hands-off once you’ve watered them every day.

However, finding the right crops to grow can save you time, money, and effort, especially when the seasons change and you have to start all over again.

That’s why we’ve compiled the best crops to grow in each season of Harvestella, so you can go in prepared and ready to profit.

Best crops to grow in Spring

Square Enix Farming is one of the most important aspects of Spring so be sure to keep the farm full of crops.

Whether you’re just starting out in Harvestella or are in your second year, these are the best crops you can grow in Spring.

Carrops

Seed price: 105g (Lethe)

Sell Price: 115g

Growth time: 1 day

Carrops are one of the first plants you’ll likely harvest in Harvestella and are a great way to earn some quick Grilla.

They may only provide you with 10g profit each time, but since they only take one day to grow, that profit turns into a tidy sum while still being easy to manage.

Dress Lettuce

Seed price: 55g (Lethe)

Sell Price: 85g

Growth time: 2 days

Dress Lettuce is one of the most profitable crops in Harvestella. It’s cheap to buy and gives you a profit of 30g per harvest.

It’s worth trying to find the seeds for the Dress Lettuce rather than buying it, especially since they’re so commonly found. However, with such an easy profit and a short growth time, these are easily one of the best crops to grow in Harvestella. Just don’t forget to keep some for the recipes.

Stellar Wheat

Seed price: 40g (Lethe)

Sell Price: 55g

Growth time: 2 days

Stellar Wheat is another easy-to-profit and easy-to-grow crop in Harvestella. It’s quick to grow, simple to manage, and can be made into flour which brings in an even better profit, although you will need to build a flour mill before unlocking that ability.

Cucumble

Seed price: 370g (Lethe)

Sell Price: 115g

Growth time: 4 days

Cucumble is far from the cheapest crop in Harvestella but is also one of the best to plant, especially in Spring. In fact, if you’re just starting Harvestella or are just entering Spring for the first time, work as quickly as possible towards growing plenty of Cucumbles.

The sell price may not bring in a profit the first time but the fact that it regrows throughout the season is extremely beneficial when trying to make some money.

Best crops to grow in Summer

Square Enix Keeping the farm plentiful in the summer is a great way to make a lot of Grilla.

Typically the best crops to grow in the Summer of Harvestella cross over from the Spring, but there are some new crops you need to plant as soon as possible.

Dress Lettuce

Seed price: 55g (Lethe)

Sell Price: 85g

Growth time: 2 days

Dress Lettuce is profitable, quick, and easy. It’s worth planting these throughout both spring and summer for both profits and some useful recipes.

Stellar Wheat

Seed price: 40g (Lethe)

Sell Price: 55g

Growth time: 2 days

Stellar Wheat is versatile, easy to grow, and cheap to buy, exactly the same as it was in the Spring. You should keep growing this crop throughout the Summer too.

Morrocorn

Seed price: 200g (Shatolla)

Sell Price: 400g

Growth time: 4 days

Morrocorn is best purchased in Shatolla for the cheapest seeds, which will grant you almost double the profit per harvest, making it extremely useful throughout the summer.

It’s got a short growth time which is perfectly paired with the extremely high profit you’ll make on these crops. They’re well worth buying if you want to get rich quick in Harvestella.

Islet Watermelon

Seed price: 2,500g (Shatolla)

Sell Price: 4,600g

Growth time: 12 days

Despite the rather expensive seed price and lengthy growth time, the profit you’ll gain from selling the Islet Watermelons is well worth the time and money.

In fact, you’ll make over 2,000g per sale which is a fantastic way to get a lot of money quickly. Especially if you can find the seeds dotted around the world of Harvestella.

Best crops to grow in Fall

Square Enix Fall is a beautiful time in Harvestella but don’t let it distract you from planting some valuable crops.

While the chill may be drawing in, tending to the farm never stops. Here are all the best crops to grow in the Fall of Harvestella.

Lantern Pumpkin

Seed price: 1,800g (Lethe)

Sell Price: 3,750g

Growth time: 11 days

As it goes with Disney Dreamlight Valley, one of the best ways to make a lot of money is through Pumpkins. Lantern Pumpkins may be costly to purchase but, in the same way, as the Watermelon, the profit is well worth the time and effort.

You’ll make just under 2,000g per harvest which is enough to buy both another Pumpkin and maybe even a Morrocorn if you travel to Shatolla.

Morrocorn

Seed price: 200g (Shatolla)

Sell Price: 400g

Growth time: 4 days

The Morrocorn is great for both the Summer and the Fall. It’s recommended you get some for both seasons to really capitalize on that great profit and short growth time.

Best crops to grow in Winter

Square Enix Despite there not being too many crops to plant in the Winter, Harvestella still has some valuable crops to buy.

While the Winter is hardly a time for farming, there is one great crop to plant if you want to make some quick money.

Chilly Plant

Seed price: 800g (Argene)

Sell Price: 1,300G

Growth time: 7 days

The Chilly Plant is one of the only crops available in the Winter of Harvestella. However, that limited selection doesn’t mean this crop isn’t worth looking at.

In fact, the profits alone make this plant so worth it. It may have a growth time of 7 days but it’s so quick to water and take care of them. You’ll also likely be making money through fishing and other means in this season, so it’s always worth having something growing.

Those are all the best crops to grow in Harvestella for each season. Be sure to prepare before the season changes and make sure you get the right plants down as soon as possible. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other Harvestella guides:

