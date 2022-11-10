Harvestella: How to fish and catch all rare fish

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Fishing is an integral part of Harvestella but it is by no means easy to catch one of each, especially the rare fish. Here’s how to catch all the tricky rare fish in Harvestella to complete that quest and catch ’em all.

Overall, there are nine rare fish to catch in Harvestella. Luckily, upon accepting Sahagin’s quest to catch all the rare fish, they do give you a few riddles to help along the way. However, solving those can be a little challenging, especially when you’re struggling to find the right time or place for these slippery suckers.

That’s why we’ve compiled both how you can get started as a new fishing enthusiast and catch all nine rare fish. Here’s how to catch all rare fish in Harvestella.

How to fish in Harvestella

To fish in Harvestella you first need to get hold of some Fishing Knowledge. Thankfully this is a relatively easy tool to buy, only costing you 800 Grilla which can be earned through selling some harvested crops.

Simply head to Lethe’s general store with 800 Grilla and purchase the Fishing Knowledge. Once you’ve done that, the spots on the map with the fish icon will be open and you’ll be able to start fishing.

Press your respective button to cast your line into the water and wait for the fish to start fully pulling on the line. Then, press the same button and you will have caught the fish.

How to catch all rare fish in Harvestella

Square Enix There are nine rare fish to catch in Harvestella but you have to be in the right place at the right time.

There are nine different rare fish to find in this cozy game. While we haven’t found all of them yet, when we catch one we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, here’s where and when you can catch all the rare fish in Harvestella:

Rare Fish Location Time Aurelian Lethe / Jade Forest Any (Rain) Cardinal Goldfish Yet to discover Yet to discover Giant Salamander Lethe Fall Ice Faerie Argene (Snow Hut Square) Winter Jejune Trout Higan Canyon (On the arch near the FEAR monsters) 1 day after it rains Monotaimen Bird’s Eye Brae Fall and Summer Rainbow Harp Yet to discover Yet to discover Siren’s Servant Shatolla Rain Twilight Cherry Salmon Nemea Town Fall (Night)

That’s how to catch all rare fish in Harvestella. While waiting for Fall, which seems to be the most popular time for catching rare fish, take a look at some of our other handy Harvestella guides:

