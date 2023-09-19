How long is Spider-Man 2? Main story length & completionist run

Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner and fans of Insomniac’s first two games are eagerly waiting. With so many changes coming to the game you might be wondering just how long is Spider-Man 2. We’ve got some details.

Spider-Man 2 swings onto PS5 consoles on October 20 and the hype is building. When they’re not entertaining fans with poorly worded Tweets, Insomniac has been teasing GTA-style random encounters and revealing changes to the Advanced Suit.

Speaking of suits, Spider-Man 2 boasts more than 65 different costumes for both Peter Parker and Miles Moralis. Even better than that, a new feature lets you swap between four different styles for each one with over 200 possible looks.

So what does the grind look like to obtain these suits? We’ve cobbled together all the information we can find on how long it takes to zip through the main story, and how long a Spider-Man 2 completionist run might take.

Insomniac Games With Peter being all cranky thanks to the Symbiote, we wonder how much playtime you’ll get with him.

How long is Spider-Man 2: Main story

“Spider-Man 2 is in the same ball-park as the first game in terms of overall playtime,” revealed Senior Game Director at Insomniac Ryan Smith. This comes per an interview with VG247.

HowLongToBeat has the main story of Insomniac’s first Spider-Man game clocking in at around 17 hours. If Smith’s statement is accurate, you can expect Spider-Man 2 to take around this long, give or take.

How long is Spider-Man 2: Completionist run

If we follow the same formula as we did for the first game, you can expect a completionist run of Spider-Man 2 to take around 35 hours. Of course, there’s an obvious difference between completionist and story runs.

Spider-Man 2 has been shown to have a plethora of side activities and new methods of tracking them. This means there could be a bit more variance in the time for completionist runs between the first game and Spider-Man 2.

Insomniac Games 100% completion means getting 100% of the suits. We’re getting the Tokusatsu suit first.

That’s all we know about how long Spider-Man 2 is for now. More information may come before the release and almost certainly once it’s in the hands of players. We’ll keep you updated as that happens.

We’ve got a tonne of pre-release coverage for Spider-Man 2 so if you need something to tide you over until October 20, we’ve got you covered.

